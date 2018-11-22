How chess led Kopp to the sport of sailing

SAILING: Who knew the timeless, two-player strategy board game chess would lead someone to a long career as a world championship sailor?

Horst Kopp is the oldest sailor at this week's Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran World Championships.

The sprightly 79-year-old is currently 39th in the classics division, 171 points behind leader and likely world championship winner Andrew Landenberger, but Kopp is not here with one eye on the world title.

In fact, he has proof he can beat an America's Cup-winning skipper - the photo of his small lead over Glenn Ashby might have been taken during a training session but it still happened - but it's all fun for the septuagenarian.

While racing was postponed yesterday due to heavy winds, Kopp can recall a time skippers just had to make do in tough conditions.

Those experiences, which include various national and world titles, came from a decades-long career to date - longer than some of his rivals have been alive - and it all started with a friend and a chessboard.

"In 1963, I was a very good chess player with my friend, and on the weekend we had spare time so we built one boat," he said. "We argued who was better so built a second."

The two strange bedfellows - sailing and chess - go hand-in-hand despite being vastly different.

"There is a combination between the two. It's a matter of concentration, you need to relax, and chess is one of the games where you concentrate on that only and nothing else," he said.

"No television, nobody talking next to you, and because it's the most complicated game in the world, there is millions of combinations in the middle of the game. You have to analyse, analyse, analyse, and the same thing here while you're sailing.

"We're missing each other by 100mm, not by a boat length, so you have to know the speed they're doing, the speed you're doing, the separation, and you don't panic.

"If you panic, forget it."

He may not challenge for the world title, but he might just have to challenge likely opens champion Ashby to a game of chess and complete the double.