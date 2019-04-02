How Caroline Stuttle's family is keeping her legacy alive

ANYONE strolling through Buss Park would be familiar with the colourful mosaic rainbow that adorns the path through the gardens.

Under the rainbow sits a a web address for Caroline's Rainbow Foundation, a pot of gold for the overseas travellers who frequent the park for its wi-fi access.

The foundation is a shining light carried by Richard Stuttle, whose beloved 19-year-old sister, Caroline, was murdered on the Burnett Traffic Bridge in April, 2002.

The man who threw her to her death, Ian Douglas Previte, remains in the Wolston Correctional Centre, eligible for parole he has not yet applied for.

It's a difficult and heartbreaking time for Caroline's family.

GAP YEAR: Caroline Stuttle in Australia. Contributed

But through the Rainbow Foundation, set up in Caroline's memory, they continue the young backpacker's legacy.

"The main aim for our charity is to inform and educate young travellers, so they can have fantastic travelling experiences in the safest environment possible,” Caroline's brother Richard told the NewsMail.

"We always encourage people to travel anywhere they wish but strongly recommend they do their research and understand the risks and dangers of the places they choose to visit.

"Our greatest online achievement is creating our Safer Travel app,” he said.

"We created the app as part of our 10-year anniversary in 2012, the project took almost a year to pull together and now offers comprehensive travel and safety advice for over 300 destinations.”

Rather than discouraging travellers, Mr Stuttle said the aim of the foundation was to encourage travel in a safe and fun way.

"Our aim has always been to educate people about the benefits and pitfalls of world travel, over the years we have spoken to well over 100,000 students at various events, meetings and presentations,” he said.

"We have always found the traditional approach of speaking directly to people works the best, inspiring people to travel with stories from experienced travellers as well as passing on safety advice and risk reducing techniques.”

PAYING RESPECTS: British High Commissioner to Australia Menna Rawlings lays a bouquet of flowers on Caroline Stuttle's memorial in Buss Park. Katie Hall

Another way Caroline's family honour her memory is with a special prize where the young psychology student had been studying.

"Our Psychology Prize is given to the top student each year at the college where Caroline attended, we are very proud to support the students each year,” Mr Stuttle said.

Mr Stuttle said the foundation was a charity led by volunteers, and there were many ways people could get involved.

"Donations are always welcome and 100 per cent goes directly to our current projects.

"Sharing experiences in blogs and on social media, we find real life travel stories and advice are a great way to connect with young travellers and get safety advice across.”

Mr Stuttle said sharing of information for travellers was also a helpful thing.

"We are continually improving the content of our app and adding new destinations,” he said.

"We are always looking for more information from people who have visited different countries or destinations.”

Caroline is remembered as a young woman who was kind, confident and intuitive and as having a bright, sweet nature and sometimes daring sense of hunmour.

"As a family we are very proud of the work the charity does and feel Caroline would approve,” Mr Stuttle said.

"We have had overwhelming support from people offering their time and donating to our various travel awareness projects. For this we are humbled and will always be grateful.

"We will keep working and try to find new ways to keep people safe when travelling, our mission will continue.”

For more information, visit carolinesrainbowfoundation.org.

TRAVEL: Richard Stuttle visiting Malaga. Contributed

Travelling safely

Thinking of travelling overseas?

Mr Stuttle said there were three top tips he had come across.

"Research is always number one, the more you know the better your experience,” he said.

"Not just about a city's culture and history, but about common crimes, local events, political situation. All of this information can help reduce the risk and improve your safety.”

Mr Stuttle said it was also important to put your life above your belongings.

"Nothing is worth more than your life, if someone tries to take your belongings just let them go,” he said.

"You can replace everything but your life.

"Make sure you are fully covered, check your insurance and always read the small print,” he said.

"Make sure you are covered for extreme sports or any unusual activities.”

Visit the site carolinesrainbowfoundation.org/safety-tips.