HELPING OUT: Domino's Toowoomba East store manager Katrina Copson says she's looking forward to helping out farmers in drought. Tobi Loftus
How buying a pizza will help a farmer

7th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

DOMINOS stores in Toowoomba and across Australia are set to play their part in helping farmers overcome the drought.

Domino's CEO Australia and New Zealand Nick Knight said stores across Toowoomba would donate 50c from every pizza sold across Australia on Wednesday, August 8 from 4pm to 9pm to Rural Aid, to support farmers and communities affected by drought.

Mr Knight said Toowoomba stores were excited to take part in what he called a "doughraiser".

"So many farmers out there are doing it really tough at the moment and the Domino's Toowoomba teams are throwing their full support behind them by raising vital funds for Rural Aid," Mr Knight said.

"The not-for-profit organisation does amazing work in supporting farming communities through programs like Buy a Bale, which delivers hay for cattle feed and other essential items.

"These farmers are a part of the Domino's family - they supply our food, they are our business partners, our customers, and they are fellow Australians, so it's important we do what we can to help."

Mr Knight said Domino's registered charity Give For Good would also donate an additional $40,000 to Rural Aid, on top of the 50c from every pizza.

Rural Aid CEO Charles Alder said the charity was thrilled to be the recipient of Domino's support.

"Support from a national company like Domino's will make a huge difference in the lives of hundreds of Aussie farmers," Mr Alder said.

"It will allow us to continue our work in delivering much-needed fodder, water and groceries to the farming communities that need it the most."

Mr Knight said Domino's hoped to donate $100,000.

Toowoomba Chronicle

