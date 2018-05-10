How Bundy's railway station tops Queensland figures

UPGRADES: The Tilt Train is just one of three rail services that operates through Bundaberg station.

UPGRADES: The Tilt Train is just one of three rail services that operates through Bundaberg station. Max Fleet BUN010813TLT1

TWO projects worth $33.8 million are now underway to enhance the Wide Bay rail network after patronage figures revealed Bundaberg was Queensland's most popular regional station for the 10th year in a row.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said a number of programs were now up and running, including a $21.8 million signalling upgrade project in Bundaberg and $12 million to renew the Burnett River rail bridge.

"With three long-distance trains servicing the station - the Spirit of Queensland, Spirit of the Outback and Tilt Train - and more than 91,000 visitors in 2017, there is no doubt that Bundaberg station is Queensland's most popular regional train station,” Mr Bailey said.

"We'll be looking to continue this momentum by making progress on a number of our key investments in the Bundaberg and Wide Bay regions throughout 2018 and 2019.

"Through our $21.8 million project to boost rail reliability and safety in the region, the existing signalling systems at Bundaberg and Bundaberg North will be replaced with a system that is easier to maintain.”

Signalling works have already started between the Kolan-Mt Perry and Thabeban Rd crossings with Walker St improvements beginning in September.

"The final leg of the project will commence next year with upgrades to the Hanbury St level crossing and the installation of a new pedestrian crossing at Perry St,” Minister Bailey said.

In addition to the signalling project, upgrades to the Burnett River rail bridge are also underway, which is recognised as a critical piece of infrastructure on the North Coast railway line.

"Crews have completed sandblasting, with the bridge piers and structural rehabilitation works currently being painted,” he said.

"The project will reinforce the bridge's cast iron piers to ensure the 120-year-old structure remains safe and durable well into the future.”

The Bundaberg resignalling project is expected to be commissioned in August 2019, and the Burnett River bridge upgrade to improve line reliability is due for commissioning this year.