How Bundy's love of Aldi has given us a $5 million boost

GROCERY SHOPPING: Rebecca and Nate Smith at the 2016 opening of the Bundaberg city Aldi.

GROCERY SHOPPING: Rebecca and Nate Smith at the 2016 opening of the Bundaberg city Aldi. Paul Donaldson BUN030816ALD4

IT'S a Bundaberg favourite, saving shoppers money every week and it's contributed millions to the community.

German supermarket giant Aldi released a new report which said the chain had contributed more than $5million to Bundy through direct operations and local partnerships with Australian businesses.

Aldi Australia managing director of Queensland Joanne Brown said they were proud of the contributions.

"Our journey in Queensland began more than 15 years ago with just two stores and today we are proud to have contributed more than $438million to the Queensland economy,” she said.

"Since day one we have always worked responsibly, ethically and collaboratively with our local suppliers and employees to create a positive impact on the local economy and community.”

In Queensland alone, Aldi's investment in local businesses totalled an economic contribution of $186million.

Aldi's business partners employ 1246 Queenslanders and partnerships with Aldi have helped these businesses grow and create employment opportunities in local communities.

In the report, undertaken by Pricewaterhouse Coopers Australia, it was revealed the supermarket had saved shoppers $450million a year on products they would normally buy.

PwC also estimated Aldi had contributed almost $23 billion into the nation's gross domestic product since opening its first two stores 18 years ago.

Aldi Australia CEO Tom Daunt told News Corp they had grown the Australian private label industry.

"We've managed to grow the private label industry in Australia from around four per cent of groceries sold when we entered the market in 2001 to almost 25 per cent today and whether people shop at Aldi or not, that's saving grocery customers around the country a huge amount,” he said.

Four of the chain's 112 Queensland stores are in Bundaberg.