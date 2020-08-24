How Bundy’s cheaters are using the internet to find hook-ups

A quick search of online cheating sites reveals Bundaberg people are seeking out affairs in large numbers.

A quick search of online cheating sites reveals Bundaberg people are seeking out affairs in large numbers.

YESTERDAY, dozens of Bundaberg locals were online looking for people to cheat on their partners with.

And that's just one day on one online dating website specifically for finding affairs.

The men, aged from their 20s through to their 60s and 70s, have varied profiles.

Some show their whole face, while others use a blurred image or no photo at all.

Others cover just their eyes, or hold their phone over their face.

There are profiles from men citing loneliness as their reasoning, while others say they're searching out cougars or some other fantasy.

Some talk excitedly about the idea of having something on the side.

"Married and needing to spice up my life" one profile reads, while another writes "let's not kid ourselves, pleasure and excitement we're all after".

Some profiles read as simply as "I'm just here to find someone to hook up with".

Another website shows scores of men in the region looking for affairs, with many aged from 40 to 60 and looking for "fun".

Women make up a somewhat smaller percentage of profiles on cheating dating sites or sites that allow affairs as an option, but those that are online are generally aged from about 40 to 60.

So why are so many people logging on to cheat?

Esther Perel is one of the world's pre-eminent psychotherapists and an expert on the topic of infidelity.

She told news.com.au that cheating is not always sought out because of disharmony, meaning even the happiest relationships can see infidelity occur.

"I've had people say to me, 'I have an amazing partner … and I am having an affair.' I say to them, what's happening here is that you're looking for a different version of yourself. Perhaps it's about a sense of longing, a sense of loss - whether that's the loss of vitality or the loss of certain parts of yourself."

Perel says cheating can have more to do with the search for missed opportunities or dreams rather than a feeling of unhappiness with their partner.

A recent study also found a sharp rise in cheating, especially online, in the wake of Covid-19.

According to Kristina Coop Gordon and Erica A Mitchell, cheating happens in a quarter of all relationships.

They explain that in times of great stress, such as a pandemic, satisfaction in one's relationships can decrease, leading wandering eyes to the internet and therefore likely increasing the number of affairs.

If you have concerns about your relationship, Relationships Australia offers advice and information for all aspects of relationships.

Check their website out at relationships.org.au for more information.