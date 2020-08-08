How Bundy will commemorate Victory in the Pacific

Bundaberg District Women Veterans secretary Leone Wilson said several events had been organised locally to commemorate the anniversary of Victory in the Pacific. Picture: Mike Knott

On August 15, 2020, the service and sacrifice made by thousands of Australian’s during the Second World War will be commemorated in Bundaberg on the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Pacific.

More than one million Australian men and women fought in the Second World War and around 12,000 are still alive throughout Australia today.

“This anniversary will provide an opportunity to pay tribute to the local servicemen and women who were among the more than 39,000 Australians who died, and around 30,000 were taken prisoner during the Second World War.

“On Friday August 14, a sunset service will be held at 4pm at Lions Remembrance Park to recognise the contribution made by Servicewomen and Servicemen in the Second World War, which the public is welcome to attend, with Covid Safe regulations in place.

“A service of remembrance will be held at the War Nurses Memorial Park on Saturday August 15, to recognise the contributions of all who served and highlight the role of nurses, including three from Bundaberg who paid the supreme sacrifice during the Second World War: Sisters Pauline Hempstead, Pearl Mittelheuser and Joyce Wylie.

“Three new plaques will be dedicated during the service – which starts at 9.30am – one marking the 75th Anniversary and service of nurses, the second naming all Bundaberg/Burnett Nurses who served overseas during the Second World War and the third paying tribute to the men and women of the Australian Defence Forces who provided care and comfort.

“The Peace Bell at the War Memorial Bell Tower at Christ Church Anglican Church will be rung 75 times at 9.30am on Saturday August 15, to mark the 75th anniversary of the declaration of peace by then Prime Minister of Australia Ben Chifley who, on 15 August 1945, at 9.30am said ‘..the war is over’.”

An anniversary dinner will also be held on August 14 for invited guests with local Second World War veterans the guests of honour.

Mrs Wilson said the sunset service and service of remembrance are open to the general public, but all attendees must comply with Covid Safe regulations.