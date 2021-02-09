How Bundy vegans are changing the world one meal at a time

Members of the Vegans in Bundaberg Facebook group recently met up at Oodies Cafe for their monthly catch-up.

Choosing to follow a plant-based diet is a growing trend with a rise in Bundaberg's vegan community and local restaurants feeding the demand by adding meat-free alternative menu options and items.

One of the locals behind Facebook group Vegans in Bundaberg Reisha Terene said she has witnessed an increase first-hand in members joining the online group and interest from the local community.

"It's definitely growing here in Bundaberg and there are more and more people who are looking to make the switch to vegan but just don't know how to take that first step," Ms Terene said.

"I believe it's important to meet up with other vegans and find out about their journeys - some new members may have recently moved to the area, become a vegan or have a family member who is."

But it's not just Bundaberg that is adapting to veganism with Google Trends data showing Australia has conducted the second highest number of related searches over the previous 12 months, falling just short of the U.K by 11 searches.

Further research conducted by Roy Morgan in 2018 reveals 2.5 million Australians are consciously choosing to eat completely or mostly meat-free meals.

Vegan option available at Oodies Cafe.

Times have certainly changed since Ms Terene decided to become a vegan more than eight years ago, a decision that was sparked by thorough research and her then six-year-old son's observations.

"It all started in 2012 when we got our own backyard chickens and my son made the connection that these little chickens were our pets and had their own personalities, so he decided he didn't want to eat chickens anymore," she said.

"I respected his decision and while I was thinking about the welfare of animals by eating organic, free-range or grass-fed products, we didn't actually go fully-vegan until six months' later.

"Before I became a vegan I was a massive meat, dairy and egg eater, hardly ate any salad or tofu and when looking at a menu, I had the attitude of 'why would I choose a vegan option when I could eat meat?'"

As her son was a growing boy, Ms Terene said she wanted to do more research so she could ensure he was still receiving all the nutrients he required.

But her perception quickly changed when she began watching videos about the agriculture industry and was shocked to learn that questionable practices were still legal in Australia.

"If we did to pets or wildlife what can be standard practice in the agricultural system, we would be charged with animal cruelty and I had never made that connection … it was life-changing for me," Ms Terene said.

"The next morning I woke up and told my family that if I didn't need to eat animals to survive and I can get everything I need from plants then I'm choosing to go vegan and my son decided he wanted to too."

Despite not knowing another vegan at the time, the pair immediately went cold turkey, consulted a dietitian to prepare a plant-based diet and began by eating normally with meat substitutes.

"A vegan diet does not necessarily mean a healthy diet and it needs to include wholesome, unprocessed plant-based foods to ensure all the nutrients needed are included," Ms Terene said.

"People can get very sick if they aren't eating properly or absorbing enough calories, so my advice is to start making changes where you can swap out alternatives like milk, margarine and plant based deli meats.

"If you're going to go full vegan, then make sure you do some research and learn about where all your nutrition comes from - there's so much information that is out there now that wasn't available when I first became vegan."

Describing veganism as more of a lifestyle than a diet, Ms Terene said vegans will make conscious decisions in all areas, from only not wearing fur and only purchasing beauty products that don't test on animals to visiting rescue sanctuaries instead of zoos and circuses.

She said the main three reasons for becoming a vegan included ethically for the rights of animals, health purposes and environmental or sustainable practices.

Ms Terene said even meat-eaters could make a proactive change by introducing one or two plant-based meals into their regular diet.

"Any shift in behaviour towards something that's going to cause less suffering or promote environmental change is a good thing," she said.

"People don't realise that so much of their food is already vegan - so a lot of people say they could never go vegan but they already eat a lot of foods that are vegan like fruit.

"It can be as simple as changing your milk or eating more beans, tofu and mushrooms … even a vegemite sandwich is a vegan-friendly meal if you use milk-free bread and an alternative for margarine like Nuttelex."

Raspberry pops - a keto and vegan option available at Oodies Cafe.

And with more local businesses jumping on board to include vegan-friendly menu options and products, the idea of meat-free choices is much more widely accepted.

The Facebook group is used to network, share local information and promote businesses that offer vegan products, specials and menus with other vegans in the Bundaberg area.

Members also meet up on the first weekend of each month over a vegan meal.

Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a vegan or introducing plant-based recipes into their diet are encouraged to join the group.

"I want to bring this information to the Bundy region myself where if people want to ask someone locally, we can easily catch up or have a chat about it. I've done that with heaps of people," Ms Terene said.

"If anyone is interested, vegan curious or trying to get there and just don't know how to begin, they are more than welcome to contact me or join the Facebook group and ask questions."

The next event will be held at Burger Urge on March 5.

