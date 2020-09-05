Menu
OVARY ACTION: Coles team members supporting the ovarian cancer fundraising appeal. Photo: Contributed
How Bundy shoppers have helped women with ovarian cancer

Megan Sheehan
5th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Bundaberg locals have been praised for their generosity after raising more than one thousand dollars to help fight ovarian cancer.

Shoppers at stores including Bundaberg Central, and Stockland Kensington supported the appeal by purchasing a $3 teal ribbon or $4 pen, with 100 per cent of funds going directly to Ovarian Cancer Australia to fund vital advocacy, research and support for those affected by the disease.

Ovarian cancer has the lowest survival rate of any women's cancer, with four Australian women diagnosed with the disease each day - most of them already at an advanced stage of the cancer.

Ovarian Cancer Australia CEO Jane Hill said this year has been especially hard for women living with the disease, who have felt more vulnerable than ever.

"At any given moment there are more than 4,000 women in Australia living with an ovarian cancer diagnosis," she said.

"Ovarian cancer's poor survival rate coupled with a high recurrence rate means that nearly half the women diagnosed experience clinical levels of anxiety and depression."

"Women living with an ovarian cancer diagnosis can feel isolated and vulnerable. Like all of us, they are also dealing with the uncertainties of COVID-19."

"The funds raised by Coles in Queensland will help OCA provide vital resources and support services for women and their families who need access to our flexible support services and in-depth resources now, more than ever."

Coles Queensland General Manager Jerry Farrell said Coles was proud to continue its support for Ovarian Cancer Australia in its mission to increase funding and improve survival rates for women diagnosed in our communities.

"Our team members and shoppers in Bundaberg have shown their dedication to this essential cause over the course of our partnership with Ovarian Cancer Australia, with 2020 being no exception," he said.

Over the past five years, Coles and its customers across Queensland have raised more than $350,000 for Ovarian Cancer Australia.

To find out more about the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, treatment and support, visit www.ovariancancer.net.au

