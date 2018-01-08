How Bundy seniors can get up to date with technology

COMPUTERS: Training sessions will soon be available at the region's libraries

FREE training sessions designed to teach older residents how to use a variety of technologies are available at three Bundaberg Regional Library branches.

Council Community and Cultural Services spokeswoman Cr Judy Peters said the Tech Savvy Seniors sessions would be offered in Bundaberg, Childers and Gin Gin between February and May.

"The digital world is always evolving and updating so we are offering these sessions through our libraries to help senior residents navigate these advancements in technology,” Cr Peters said.

"There are a range of training modules available covering a range of essential topics from introducing people to the internet and email through to teaching about online shopping and banking, cyber safety and social media.

"Interested residents can participate in one or all of these sessions to grow their knowledge in this space and help them to remain connected to the modern world.”

Tech Savvy Seniors Queensland is a partnership between State Library of Queensland, Telstra, Department of Communities, and Queensland Public Libraries and Indigenous Knowledge Centres.

State Librarian and CEO Vicki McDonald said the program will provide Queensland's growing senior population with the skills needed to securely access essential services online.

"Tech Savvy Seniors delivers well-paced sessions to help seniors develop a range of useful online skills including how to use a smartphone and an iPad, the basics of social media, and how to shop online and access core government services.

"The program strives to get Queensland's older population online with confidence and to help them engage in the digital world so they can connect with friends and family, and access vital services.”

Telstra Area General Manager, Metro South East Queensland, May Boisen said Tech Savvy Seniors is part of Telstra's commitment to helping all Australians enjoy the benefits of being connected and engaged with digital technology.

"We want everybody to thrive in a digital world, regardless of their age, background, ability or where they live. Digital technology can help break down social barriers, create efficiencies, and open up new learning and engagement opportunities for Queenslanders in their golden years.”

Tech Savvy Seniors Queensland training is delivered by experienced facilitators, with all the necessary technology provided for the session.

Bookings are essential for the program and can be made at library.bundaberg.qld.gov.au or by calling or visiting the relevant library branch.