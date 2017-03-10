How Bundy ratepayers can get an extra recycling bin

THE region's home owners who are filling their recycling bin to capacity prior to collection can access an additional recycling bin kerbside collection service.

Bundaberg Regional Council Waste and Recycling portfolio spokesman Scott Rowleson said staff had recently seen an increase in enquiries from residents who found their recycling bin was full before the fortnightly collection was due.

"It is extremely positive to see so many residents actively involved in recycling within the home," Cr Rowleson said.

"We often receive inquiries about increasing the collection of recycling bins from fortnightly to weekly however this would result in an additional service fee for all residents when the majority of residents would not require an increase to their recycling service.

"The alternative for affected home owners is to add an additional recycling bin service to your property for about $1.79 a week, or $93 a year, which would be applied to your rate notice."

Cr Rowleson said it was as simple as a phone call to the council's customer service team to add a service to a property.

"Not only will the increase in recycling prove beneficial for the environment, it will also assist in continuing to provide employment for Impact Community Services staff who operate our Material Recovery Facility," he said.

"At the facility all recyclable items are hand sorted and organised by material type before being designated for varying reuse initiatives."

Contact the council on 1300 883 699 or register your interest at any Council Service Centre.

For more information on waste and recycling services, head to bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

