How Bundy manufacturing business is cooking up more jobs

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Local MP Tom Smith look through the designs for the facility.

A local Bundaberg business is going from strength to strength as work continues on a new $3 million manufacturing facility.

The new Grillex site will see barbeques and park furniture made in Bundaberg.

Deputy Premier and State Development Minister Steven Miles went took a tour of the construction site at Kensington on Tuesday with local MP Tom Smith and Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

The construction phase boasts the creation of 30 local jobs, with 15 ongoing positions in the long term.

Grillex managing director Martin Rowland said the new facility would be the company’s head office and main assembly and dispatch facility.

“We use a lot of local suppliers which do a lot of our manufacturing and powder coating, so we do bring in a lot of local products and components of our design,” he said.

He said last 12 months showed them just how important supporting local was.

“Relying on local skills and local investment is really important for us as a family business,” he said.

“This is not just all about our expansion in the market, we believe that this is an opportunity for us to create a platform which is going to continue to grow our current business and also allows opportunity for export.

“We understand in our market we have an opportunity to affect people’s lives, the outdoors it allows for healthy living so we’ve worked with the mayor recently at a team meeting and working with industry experts on how we can further build new products and innovation.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the jobs and growth were “sizzling” with the new facility.

“If there’s ever a time to invest in the region support a magnificent company Grillex, who is certainly supporting upskilling young people, employing more people and bringing in more innovation and quality products to councils right around Australia,” he said.

“It’s something for the Bundaberg community to be really proud of.”



Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the government was proud to support the local company’s expansion.

“I know Bundy locals are proud of what they produce and what they send to other parts of the state and around the country,” he said.

“In this case it’s barbeques and swings and park equipment and shade sails enjoyed by families right across the country and there’ll be more of it thanks to this fantastic new facility.”

