How Bundy is fast becoming a fast food capital

BUNDABERG'S expanding fast food industry could be inflating more than just bellies.

With a new KFC opening on the east side of town today and Taco Bell eyeing off the region, there are sure to be a number of new jobs on the menu.

Despite the opportunities for the region's unemployed youth, there is a disproportionate amount of fast food stores in Bundaberg compared to other towns and cities in the region.

According to the Yellow Pages there are 42 fast food stores in Bundaberg, but only 18 in Maryborough and 27 in Hervey Bay.

Local resident Dave Sandford says Bundaberg doesn't need more fast food, instead saying it needs a more up-market restaurant scene.

Growing up during the Second World War, Mr Sandford spent his early years living on rations and what fresh fruit and vegetables he could get.

In the 70-odd years since the war finished, Bundaberg has evolved into a town with two McDonald's, two Hungry Jack's, a variety of smaller independent stores and now a third KFC.

However, the selection of internationally-available foods means those from overseas can get a taste of home, such as Moritz Linne.

The German tourist prefers to do his own cooking on his trip down the eastern coast of Queensland, but on the rare occasion he does get fast food he said it tastes the same as it does at home.

Bundaberg dietitian and diabetes educator at B Transformed, Kym Connolly said yesterday that understanding the underlying reason for Bundaberg's high obesity rates was a tricky topic.

"Bundaberg has a bit of a reputation through statistics as being a high obesity area,” Mrs Connolly said.

For those wishing to make healthier choices, Mrs Connolly said people should look to the foods that are fresher and closer to natural foods and away from things that are deep fried.