How Bundy helps out Todd ahead of the new season

MOTOR RACING – Supercar drivers and new teammates Todd Hazelwood and Nick Percat. Picture SARAH REED

MOTOR RACING – Supercar drivers and new teammates Todd Hazelwood and Nick Percat. Picture SARAH REED

MOTORSPORT: If Supercars driver Todd Hazelwood makes it to the top steps this season he can thank Bundy for making it happen.

Hazelwood will compete in his third full season this year and the first for Brad Jones Racing after spending the past two years racing for Matt Stone Racing.

It’s the beginning of a new era for the 24-year-old who won the Dunlop Super 2 Series in 2017.

“It’s cool to be racing for the only regional-based team,” he said.

“BJR knew how I operated, the traits I have and the deal happened very quickly.”

But while others in their off-season prepare using the gym and other forms of racing, Hazelwood did it differently.

He competed in a Bundy Kart in Ipswich earlier this month at the same time others raced in the Bathurst 12 hour.

The deal came about through his girlfriend Alice Litzow, who is originally from the Rum City.

Her family run the business.

“It’s fantastic to be incorporated into Bundy Karts,” Hazelwood said.

“Ipswich always holds a great event for us racing drivers. For me it is always good to battle people and the same goal is to try to win.”

Hazelwood didn’t win but the race prepared him perfectly for the season.

“It’s fantastic, I love karting and it brings back memories,” he said.

“Some of the best moments of my career came in the kart.

“I also really enjoy it and the high action prepares me perfectly for other racing.”

The focus now is on making sure he hits the ground running at the start of the new Supercars season in Adelaide.

Hazelwood, a South Australian, has also made a big move to Melbourne from the Gold Coast to be closer to the team, who are based in Albury.

Litzow, who lived with him on the Gold Coast, will join him soon but has returned to Bundy for the time being.

“It’s been a big change in my lifestyle,” he said. “I lived in Queensland for five years.

“But I’ve now packed my bags to be closer to the team.”

Hazelwood said the goals for the season were to settle into the team and push himself against his teammates.

You can read more about his season in tomorrow’s NewsMail.