How Bundy football is making its way back in wake of Covid

Across The Waves Patrick Fennessy at Martens Oval.

AFTER months of no game play and weeks of preparation, Bundaberg’s local soccer teams were able to return to Martens Oval this weekend.

Fixtures kicked off Friday night and through Saturday with many children taking to the field for the very first time.

Football Bundaberg president Femia Eizema said players and spectators were excited to be back on field.

“It was a very, very big weekend,” she said.

“It was great to see all the young ones coming through, before Covid our Under 6s and Under 11s hadn’t started yet, they were so excited, it made it all worth it.

“It’s hard to work out how many people came through the gates as a whole on the weekend but we kept things to a minimum.

“The groundsmen did a wonderful job getting the fields ready for the games, they worked for a few weeks to get things ready.”

Ms Eizema said Bundaberg’s soccer season would run until October.

“We’ve extended the season an extra month of fit our finals in,” she said.

“We’ll be playing every Friday and Saturday now and there will be mid-week games as well which start in about two weeks time.

“There will be games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights so we can fit our fixtures in.”

The weekend’s games also saw two teams visit to play in the men’s Wide Bay League.

“One was from Doon Villa and one United Warriors, the men were quite happy to be back too,” she said.

“The Wide Bay League will continue as well for the rest of the season.”

She said spectators had to check in and out to follow their Covid plan.

“We had the committee working at the gate and had people signing in using an app and then signing out when they left,” she said.

“We also provided each club with buckets with hand sanitiser, Chux wipes and disinfectant because the sheds had to cleaned after each team used them.

“We also had social distancing markers at the bar and canteen, the canteen were run off their feet.”

The season will continue at Martens Oval next weekend.

To see results and fixtures visit this website.