22°
News

How Bundy firm became market leader in just 13 years

12th Jul 2017 3:11 PM
MEDICAL SOFTWARE: Joel Mortensen and Craig Hodges in the support centre at the Best Practice Software office in Bundaberg.
MEDICAL SOFTWARE: Joel Mortensen and Craig Hodges in the support centre at the Best Practice Software office in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN120717BEST3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A COMPANY founded in Bundaberg 13 years ago, which now employs more than 140 people across two countries, has a nervous wait ahead of Friday night's 2017 Telstra Queensland Business Awards.

Best Practice Software is a finalist in the Medium Business category, with winners announced at a dinner at Brisbane City Hall. Winners then head to Sydney for national judging on August 24.

The Bundaberg company is the brainchild of doctor Frank Pyefinch and wife Lorraine, a former mayor of Bundy, and was initially born from a frustration with medical operating systems.

In an overview of their beginnings on the business awards website, Dr Pyefinch says he was frustrated by a lack of software available when legislation was enacted that allowed doctors to type rather than handwrite medical prescriptions.

He began writing his own DOS-based programs and now, 20 years later, his company has pioneered a program - BP Premier - that is used by 12,000 GPs across Australia and New Zealand and has 50% of the market share.

"Best Practice is a robust and scalable application that is affordable to maintain and is backed by ongoing professional support, allowing users to get the most out of their data,” Mrs Pyefinch, the director of the company, said.

Chief operating officer Craig Hodges said the event would be an important one for the business.

"I'll be representing the global business on the board's behalf and taking along some of my team in Brisbane to join me on the big evening,” Mr Hodges said.

"We will be very proud to represent Bundaberg at these major awards.”

Since its inception the company has grown significantly.

In 2015 it entered a new strategic expansion phase with the purchase of medical specialist software VIP.net and VIP Gold, and the opening of a business centre in Brisbane, operations centre in New Zealand and support centre in Sydney.

It then launched its ambitious expansion into New Zealand and further development of its medical specialist and allied health operations across both countries.

Its first purpose-built operations hub in Bundaberg was opened in 2013 and it has recently doubled its local footprint with an additional property purchase, creating one of Australia's largest health-IT campuses.

Despite the expansion, the company maintains a significant presence in Bundaberg.

"With any growing multi-national business there's a requirement to base members of our leadership team in capital cities, but I'm happy to call Bundaberg home and our global team is very proud of our origins here in regional Queensland,” Mr Hodges said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  best practice software bundaberg gp lorraine pyefinch telstra business awards

Big changes in education since city's first school opened

Big changes in education since city's first school opened

IT MAY come as a shock to learn that one of Bundaberg's first students was just two years old.

Platypus found dead with rubber band wrapped around it

IT'S RUBBISH: One rubber band and one dead platypus, this photo of a dead platypus was taken by a wildlife rescue group. The platypus died because a rubber band was wrapped around its body.

No more plastic bags from July next year

Pitt's promises in the works 12 months later

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Member for Hinkler delivers on projects

Man kicked out of pub pulls knife

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Small walked without shoes into the Queenslander Hotel at 10pm on June 25 and was ejected by staff.

Irate, he began yelling "f***ing paedophiles” at staff and patrons

Local Partners

Vessel spends night offshore after whales get in the way

CALM conditions and a pod of whales meant a 50ft motor cruiser which had run out of fuel had to spend the night anchored 11 nautical miles off Fraser Island.

Kody in for long haul with recovery

TRAUMA: Among his injuries, Kody Collis has smashed his front teeth, broken ribs, a broken pelvis, severe internal bleeding, a punctured lung and damage to his liver, kidney and spleen.

LIFE has a tendency of turning upside-down in the blink of an eye

Where you can catch Origin III in Bundy

DECIDER: Punters can watch tonight's game at venues across town.

What's on in Bundy tonight

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, July 11

AMAZING ART: Check out the Gundir Darigim Guali exhibition at Brag.

Five things you need to know today

Learn how to run your own art exhibition

LEARN HOW: One session is at Charts tomorrow and the other at Brag on Thursday.

Gallery holding information sessions

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, Nicole Kidman makes up for with a spellbinding performance in this sexually-charged psychodrama.

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little host a radio show on the HIT network.

Strongest indication yet as to who will replace Hamish and Andy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Lots of steam in the MasterChef kitchen. But suspiciously none at judging time.

Is the food still warm by the time it’s judged?

'The Incest Diary': Girl’s sexual relationship with her father

Generic, girl, silhouette. Photo Thinkstock

‘The Incest Diary’ is set to be the most controversial book of 2017

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

Yummers! Pic: Channel 10.

“I have a vision of this business breaking $50 million...''

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

Tim Robards on Australian Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Executive producer talks through what it takes to get on the show

Rare opportunity to purchase builders own delight

2 Green Valley Court, North Isis 4660

House 4 2 5 $510,000

A rare opportunity to purchase a magnificent property in a tranquil area. This beautiful architectural designed home was built by a local renowned builder for...

PET FRIENDLY SPACIOUS UNIT

43 Moncrieff Street, Walkervale 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

Ideally situated in Walkervale sits this spacious low set brick unit that is part of a duplex. Being part of a duplex, you only have the same amount of people...

IMMACULATE LOW-MAINTENANCE HOME WITH PRIVACY

7a Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Conveniently situated in Kepnock close to all amenities sits this modern immaculate home. The home is designed for those looking for the convenience of living in...

BELLE EDEN THE PLACE TO LIVE

Belle Eden Estate, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and ... STARTING FROM...

Located in a master planned community that features unique streets capes and an unbeatable location, this is the ideal place to build your new home. Belle Eden...

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4,086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,086m2...

SMALL ACREAGE LIVING ON CITY FRINGE WITH TOWN WATER

32 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4061m2 allotment...

4,559m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER ON CITY FRINGE

22 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,559m2...

3,958m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER AND NO REAR NEIGHBOURS

25 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family...

NEW PRICE - IMMACULATE - BE QUICK

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $185,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Third of vendors make loss in March quarter property sales

NEW FIGURES: Nationally, the Wide Bay region was the seventh worst performing area in the report.

Biggest drops in mining areas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!