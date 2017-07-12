How Bundy firm became market leader in just 13 years

MEDICAL SOFTWARE: Joel Mortensen and Craig Hodges in the support centre at the Best Practice Software office in Bundaberg.

A COMPANY founded in Bundaberg 13 years ago, which now employs more than 140 people across two countries, has a nervous wait ahead of Friday night's 2017 Telstra Queensland Business Awards.

Best Practice Software is a finalist in the Medium Business category, with winners announced at a dinner at Brisbane City Hall. Winners then head to Sydney for national judging on August 24.

The Bundaberg company is the brainchild of doctor Frank Pyefinch and wife Lorraine, a former mayor of Bundy, and was initially born from a frustration with medical operating systems.

In an overview of their beginnings on the business awards website, Dr Pyefinch says he was frustrated by a lack of software available when legislation was enacted that allowed doctors to type rather than handwrite medical prescriptions.

He began writing his own DOS-based programs and now, 20 years later, his company has pioneered a program - BP Premier - that is used by 12,000 GPs across Australia and New Zealand and has 50% of the market share.

"Best Practice is a robust and scalable application that is affordable to maintain and is backed by ongoing professional support, allowing users to get the most out of their data,” Mrs Pyefinch, the director of the company, said.

Chief operating officer Craig Hodges said the event would be an important one for the business.

"I'll be representing the global business on the board's behalf and taking along some of my team in Brisbane to join me on the big evening,” Mr Hodges said.

"We will be very proud to represent Bundaberg at these major awards.”

Since its inception the company has grown significantly.

In 2015 it entered a new strategic expansion phase with the purchase of medical specialist software VIP.net and VIP Gold, and the opening of a business centre in Brisbane, operations centre in New Zealand and support centre in Sydney.

It then launched its ambitious expansion into New Zealand and further development of its medical specialist and allied health operations across both countries.

Its first purpose-built operations hub in Bundaberg was opened in 2013 and it has recently doubled its local footprint with an additional property purchase, creating one of Australia's largest health-IT campuses.

Despite the expansion, the company maintains a significant presence in Bundaberg.

"With any growing multi-national business there's a requirement to base members of our leadership team in capital cities, but I'm happy to call Bundaberg home and our global team is very proud of our origins here in regional Queensland,” Mr Hodges said.