How a Bundy business is using technology to beat shoplifters

"ANYBODY that steals from this shop will be going on the internet."

It's the stern warning from a Bundaberg shop owner fed up with thieves.

David Kidd, who owns Bundaberg's Into Love adult store on Walker St, says his business has tackled the scourge of shoplifting with the power of technology.

It comes as video footage of four shoplifters at the weekend was shared on social media, resulting in the shamed thieves returning to the store to pay most of what they owed after taking more than $500 worth of goods.

And on Mr Kidd's watch, it won't just be still images getting uploaded.

"I'll put the whole video on there showing what they have done because if I don't get my money back at least I get some advertising out of people sharing it around," he said.

"It jogs people's memories so I may get something out of it."

Mr Kidd said as a local businessman, his shop is what keeps food on his family's table and with around five attempts at stealing every week, the losses from shoplifting could be devastating.

It's the reason he's developed a proactive method he's more than willing to share with other local business owners.

"Anybody who wants advice on cameras, they can ring me and I'll tell them what I know, they can come and have a look at mine because it's not overly expensive - these act as like another employee and do what we can't do," Mr Kidd said.

"These cameras aren't here for any other reason than to pick up bad behaviour and if they misbehave here I will show the whole world. It's the only way I get my money back.

"Even the police have said more businesses should put videos of theft up."

Mr Kidd said quality videos were much more effective than still images.

"I've got state-of-the-art cameras. If we don't catch them on the spot we know our shop and we know when something's missing," Mr Kidd said.

"I've got over a month's worth of recorded data, I can go back and if I do notice something's missing I just go back a day and if it's there I know it's between here and here and you just fast forward an hour or whatever and you get them every time, within reason."

The only frustrating thing for Mr Kidd is the amount of time he's then got to spend checking footage to uncover the thefts.

"The cameras don't stop them stealing, it just captures their bad behaviour," he said.

"They all look at the cameras - they literally look it in their eyes."

Mr Kidd said he invested in a relatively affordable, high quality surveillance system because it was just too hard to pursue shoplifters in the legal system.

"It's a petty crime, they get a slap on the wrist," he said.

"When they go to court I never get any money back that's why I put them on the internet because I'd rather deal with it myself than have to get the police involved, who have more than enough on their plate already.

"The only time I ever got money back was when I shame them online and they come back to pay so as to have the videos taken down. They will stay up until the money they owe is paid."

Mr Kidd said last week alone he had five shoplifters who took more than $500 worth of items.

"It's my shop, my stock, my cameras, my photos and I'll do what I want with them - if you don't steal from me, you've got nothing to worry about," he said.