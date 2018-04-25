How Bundaberg celebrated the end of World War I

WAR TIME: Pte Matthew Hampson with James and Charlotte Hampson circa 1914-1918. Photo courtesy of Picture Bundaberg.

WAR TIME: Pte Matthew Hampson with James and Charlotte Hampson circa 1914-1918. Photo courtesy of Picture Bundaberg.

BUNDABERG district residents joined in the world-wide rejoicing after Armistice Day heralded an end to four years of hostilities.

Official news that the war had ended with Germany's surrender at 11am on November 11 reached Bundaberg the next day.

Reverend Canon Beasley quickly held a brief Thanksgiving service and, despite the short notice, the ChristChurch was filled by a reverent congregation.

Among them were many who mourned the loss of near and dear ones.

The Reverend Beasley called for true peace and goodwill and urged everyone to banish all thoughts of animosity and to shake hands.

"There is joy today. Let it be perfect joy, peace and amity,” he said.

In the November 13 editorial, the Mail said the ugly monster of German militarism had threatened to enslave the world by brute force.

"They have been beaten to their knees and now have to pay for their devilish work,” it said.

Germany had been humbled and posterity would proudly look back on the splendid achievement of Great Britain and her gallant Allies.

Civilisation had triumphed, thanks to the gallant arms of the Allies, and fortified by knowledge of right and justice.

"Such a tremendous accomplishment deserves all the public recognition possible. Let us not hold back in our celebrations,” the paper said.

The celebrations continued for several weeks, with a monster fete at Alexandra Park on November 21 and culminated in a major demonstration in Bundaberg on November 30 and 31.