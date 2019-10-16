How break-up triggered life of drug crime

Bundaberg drug trafficker Travis McCosh was living a blameless life until the age of 29, when his long-term relationship ended.

Bundaberg drug trafficker Travis McCosh was living a blameless life until the age of 29, when his long-term relationship ended.

A BUNDABERG mechanic was living a “blameless” life until his long-term relationship ended and he turned to ice and began trafficking to feed his addiction, a court has heard.

Travis Charles McCosh’s fall from grace was detailed in the Brisbane Supreme Court, where he pleaded guilty to a lengthy list of drug trafficking, possession, traffic and weapons charges – all committed while he was on bail and probation for other drugs offences.

At the height of his addiction in 2018, McCosh was taking 2 grams of meth a day and selling the drug daily to 38 different people.

Travis McCosh, 35, only began taking drugs in his late 20s.

But up until age 29, McCosh was living an honest life.

Defence barrister David Funch said McCosh had completed two qualifications and had worked as a mechanic and rigger when his relationship of 15 years ended, triggering a “spree of drug-induced offending”.

“His relationship broke down and he started using drugs. He started with cannabis, then progressed to methylamphetamine, which then progressed to the sale of that drug to fund his consumption,” Mr Funch said.

“Things quickly spiralled. He lost his job, he lost his car, he lost his house…”

Prosecutor Hamish McIntyre detailed how McCosh’s first brush with the law occurred in 2013, but escalated over six years, until he was caught in 2018 trafficking up to “wholesale” amounts of ice.

McCosh had also lost his driver’s licence six times – four times because he was drug driving – the court heard.

Mr McIntyre said McCosh’s offending was more serious because it had been committed while he was on bail and on probation.

“In my submission the defendant has essentially refused to address his substance issue concerns,” he said.

Justice Susan Brown said it was “unusual” to see someone begin offending so late in life.

“We all know how painful it is when you have a break-up in a long-term relationship but responding with drugs is not... appropriate,” she said.

“I understand it’s a reason, but it’s certainly not an excuse.”

Justice Brown said while McCosh was a victim of the very drug he was trafficking, he had helped “spread the misery” of ice, which she labelled a “scourge on society”.

McCosh was sentenced to five years’ jail and will be eligible for parole on November 16.

He had already served just over 12 months in jail.

— NewsRegional