How brave Olivia Newton-John inspires daughter on DWTS

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi says her debut on Dancing With The Stars will be "imprinted on my mind and heart forever", in a dedication to her mum, who is battling stage 4 breast cancer.

The American singer told Confidential she was thrilled to be able to share the experience with the Grease star after what has been a very difficult time for the family.

"It was so special, it was kind of like a moment in my life that will be imprinted on my mind and my heart forever," she said.

"I was not just dancing for me but I was dancing for her and my husband and her husband John. We've all been through so much this past year as a family and I feel like my dance really represented strength and coming through it all together as a family... it just felt so full of love. It was very powerful."

Chloe Lattanzi opens up about her debut on Dancing With The Stars Picture: TEN

Newton-John and her husband John Easterling were present when she danced the foxtrot with her dance partner Gustavo Viglio.

In May 2017, the Australian star was diagnosed with breast cancer for a third time, more than 20 years after her first diagnosis and Lattanzi said medical marijuana has helped ease her mum's pain.

"She's doing great. She's being treated by John with plant medicine," Lattanzi said.

"We hope to bring awareness about the power of plants and their ability to help stop cancer in its tracks."

Newton-John often speaks about the importance of medical marijuana in her cancer treatment and has campaigned for Australia to relax its drug laws.

Lattanzi grows marijuana legally on a farm in Oregon and Easterling, who is an environmentalist, has also been growing the plant to support his wife's recovery.

Lattanzi, whose father is actor Matt Lattanzi, is expected to delve into some of their struggles over the last few years in her upcoming album four years after her 2016 album No Pain.

Olivia Newton-John, Chloe Lattanzi and Patricia Kelly

"I'm going to be recording my next album this year. My mum had a number one single about three years ago that I co-wrote and produced, that was so much fun so I just want to get back to my roots," she said.

The Los Angeles-based star said breaking out of her mother's shadow has been an eye-opening experience.

"I worked a lot in my early twenties and did a lot of shows and kind of took a break from show business," she said.

"I wasn't enjoying it anymore and it gave me anxiety. I kind of had to find myself before I could be in a profession that is so spiritually and mentally trying. I'm an adult now and I think getting into the business young can mess with your head like it did with me."

Lattanzi has spoken openly about her struggles with social media trolls but says she no longer lets them affect her.

(L-R) John Easterling, and his wife, singer/actress Olivia Newton-John, daughter, singer Chloe Lattanzi and her partner James Driskill on August 9, 2015 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

"I don't really notice that anymore, those kinds of people don't deserve any attention. I wouldn't even give them the time of day," she said.

The American singer is excited to return to the dance floor with Gustavo on the Channel 10 show this week, despite a minor mishap that almost ruined their performance on Sunday night.

"There was some water on the floor!" Lattanzi said explaining her slight slip while dancing.

"That will really test your professionalism and how you can be stepping around but not let anyone see it. I had a great time and Gustavo tells me they never usually go higher than a six on the first night so getting a seven was just amazing."

Dancing With The Stars continues Sunday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.