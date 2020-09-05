Menu
How Blue Edge is connecting local students, police

5th Sep 2020
Childers Police and Isis District State School students embarked on a program to develop relationships and build rapport between police and participants.

For the next eight weeks, the Blue Edge program (educate, develop, grow, empower) will run two days a week before school.

Each 90 minute sessions include a fun and challenging physical workout followed by a shower, hearty breakfast to power mind and body, and an interactive mentoring/life skills presentation conducted by police or community role models.

 

BLUE EDGE: Childers Police take on program with local students to build rapport.
The intention of the program is to grow and develop skills and attitudes young people need to take part in society now and in the future.

Constable Rohin Power, the driving force behind the program in Childers, said he was pleased with how the first session ran.

"The kids seemed to enjoy it," Const Power said.

"They all participated enthusiastically and were positive with each other.

"I particularly want to acknowledge the support of the school, especially teachers Lauren Warschauer and Renee Adams."

 

BLUE EDGE: Childers Police take on program with local students to build rapport.
Sergeant Geoff Fay also said that it was wonderful to see such great support for the program.

"From the efforts of the school to get the program up and running, the volunteers cooking breakfast, the officers and the police chaplains championing the program, together with the backing of Bluelight Queensland, it was definitely a team effort," Sgt Fay said.

More information on the Blue Edge program can be found here.

 

BLUE EDGE: Childers Police take on program with local students to build rapport.
