How Bindi will honour Steve on her wedding day

by Staff writers
11th Oct 2019 9:09 AM
BINDI Irwin has revealed more details about her upcoming wedding to her fiance Chandler Powell.

Irwin told People.com she would not let her father, the late Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin be forgotten.

She said she wanted to have him as part of the ceremony, which is taking place at Australia Zoo.

 

Bindi irwin and her late father, Steve Irwin. Picture: Supplied/Instagram
Bindi irwin and her late father, Steve Irwin. Picture: Supplied/Instagram

 

"I really want to include Dad on the day and make sure that he is with us in some way," she said.

"Just little bits of Dad that will make it feel like he's there with us."

 

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell at home. Picture: Instagram
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell at home. Picture: Instagram

 

Irwin, 21, said they will pay tribute to him on the day by lighting a candle in his honour before speaking about him as a father.

"We'll be able to all get up as a little family and light a candle in his honour and share a few words on what an amazing dad he was and still is," she said.

 

Bindi Irwin gets engaged,
Bindi Irwin gets engaged, "The most beautiful surprise. Chandler and Robert worked together to capture the moment I said ‘YES’. Picture: Robert Irwin/@robertirwinphotography/Instagram

 

Irwin and Powell got engaged on her 21st birthday at Australia Zoo on July 24 this year after they began dating six years ago.

She has been very open with her social media followers, asking them for wedding planning tips, after sharing her intimate engagement photos and part of her wedding gown she has chosen.

 

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin getting engaged. Picture: @australiazoo/Instagram
Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin getting engaged. Picture: @australiazoo/Instagram

 

The loved-up couple are set to tie the knot next year in a ceremony that her brother Robert has been contributing to as well.

In a separate interview with People.com, he joked that he thought Hollywood actor Idris Elba should DJ at their wedding.

He also said he thought the wedding should have a "wow factor".

"I've been giving a lot of input but none of it has been taken on-board," he said.

"I have so many ideas. Idris Elba, I love him! He should DJ at their wedding."

"I wanted choppers involved, like repelling out of choppers, SWAT team style," he added. "That would be a cool entrance. Or a floating stage. You need the wow factor."

But Bindi has laughed off his suggestions, saying: "All of Robert's ideas are very expensive and grand."

Robert will be walking her down the aisle in place of her late father.

