How Bay man got speeding fine slashed in half

A faulty speedometer was to blame for a speeding fine, a court has heard. Photo: File.

A man has had his speeding fine cut in half after arguing in court that his speedometer was out of whack at the time of the offence.

Brendan Leonard Dionysius pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to one count of speeding when he appeared on Wednesday.

The court heard the incident happened on the Bruce Highway at Cherwell on November 9.

Police detected Dionysius travelling at 115km an hour in a 100km zone.

But Dionysius told the court he had owned the car for less than a month and was unaware of its defective speedometer.

Using a digital device he was now able to correctly monitor his speed, he told the court.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said he accepted what Dionysius had said about the speedometer, saying it provided "significant mitigation".

While a fine of $266 was typically issued for the offence, Mr Guttridge reduced it to $133.