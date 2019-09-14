‘How Baden-Clay could have got away with murder’

WIFE killer John Chardon allegedly bragged that there was no forensic evidence linking him to Novy Chardon's death, and told convicted conman Peter Foster that Gerard Baden-Clay would have got off if he told different lies to police.

Telling insights into the mind of a killer can now be revealed after Chardon was convicted in Brisbane Supreme Court of the manslaughter of his wife at the Gold Coast in 2013.

In documents obtained by The Courier-Mail, Foster claimed Chardon told him while the pair walked the yard at Wolston Correctional Centre in 2015 that notorious wife killer Gerard Baden-Clay "made a mistake by trying to cover up his affairs".

"I recall John telling me that Baden-Clay should have come out and admitted that they had a big fight and that she (Allison) had scratched him and then run off," Foster said in the statement, which was never shown to Chardon's jury.

Foster, who allegedly elicited a confession from Chardon while the pair shared a cell at Wolston prison, west of Brisbane, claimed the lubricants tycoon repeatedly compared his situation to the high-profile Queensland case in which Baden-Clay was convicted of the murder of his wife Allison, who died in 2012.

"John told me Baden-Clay should have put his DNA on a tree to justify the scratches on his face," Foster said in the statement to police.

"He said that way Baden-Clay could have told police he scraped his face on a tree when he went looking for Allison."

The statement also alleges that in April 2015, Chardon began talking about Baden-Clay during a conversation in which the now 72-year-old said he was convinced he would be charged with Novy's murder.

"John said the biggest mistakes that Baden-Clay made were that he lied about the scratches on his face. John then told me that he had no marks on his body and he went to the hospital and was examined by a female doctor but nothing was found," Foster told police.

Scratches on Gerard Baden-Clay's face

Allison Baden-Clay

Chardon also allegedly discussed how there was blood in Baden-Clay's car but police found none in his following Novy's disappearance.

"John then said how they found Allison's body nine days after she went missing," Foster claimed in the statement to investigators.

"I don't recall the exact words that he used but he spoke about police not finding Novy's body.

"John also told me that Baden-Clay went wrong by ringing up and attempting to claim the insurance policy.

"John told me that on legal advice, he cancelled Novy's insurance policy and felt that this would look good for him."

John Chardon

Novy Chardon

Chardon, who was incarcerated for child-sex offences at the time, allegedly bragged to Foster there was no forensic evidence to link him to his wife's death, according to the convicted conman's statement.

Foster claimed Chardon said: "Six billion people and counting, what's one less. Someone dies here for murder every day, they will soon lose interest and it will become a cold case."

"John would always say right from the outset that police had no forensic evidence and it appeared he was happy about this," Foster told detectives.

"This did not strike me as the actions of a person that wished to find his wife."

The Gold Coast businessman also allegedly confided in Foster about the lack of blood spatter found at his home, according to the statement.

Peter Foster, conman and former inmate of John Chardon, speaks outside Brisbane Supreme Court this week. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP



One night, Chardon saw an ABC news story about his case, in which divers were searching a dam at an Advancetown property, the police statement said.

"As soon as John saw the location they were searching, he turned around with a relieved look on his face and simply said to me, 'They wont find her there,' " Foster told police in his 50-page statement.

Foster later said Chardon told him after seeing a report of an unrelated murder investigation on the television: "You never revisit the body - that's just insanity."

"John would always refer to Novy being dead," Foster told police in his statement.

"He no longer pretended she was missing in Indonesia and when we spoke about her, he would always refer to her as being dead."