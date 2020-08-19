What this beauty queen is doing during hotel quarantine

Social media influencers are documenting their lives while in quarantine, with day 10 proving to be a turning point for YouTube superstar Shani Grimmond.

Social media influencers are documenting their lives while in quarantine, with day 10 proving to be a turning point for YouTube superstar Shani Grimmond.

Social media influencers are returning home to Brisbane and documenting their day-to-day life while stuck in mandatory quarantine.

Shani Grimmond, who boasts 1.4 million followers on Instagram, created a YouTube video documenting day 10 of her mandatory quarantine, where she said it's beginning to become difficult.

Grimmond, who owns her own swimwear line called Sylk Swim, was visibly emotional in her video, saying the isolation was becoming "hard mentally".

Brisbane influencer Shani Grimmond in mandatory hotel. Picture: Shani Grimmond’s YouTube channel.

"The first week was totally fine, I was so busy with work," Grimmond said in her latest video blog.

"Obviously being in here for this long isn't really normal for any human being to be taken away from the real world. But obviously being in Melbourne I knew I would have to go through this process, so not complaining at all. It is just getting a little bit hard mentally."

Grimmond travelled back home to Brisbane to see her family, and teared up when speaking about them.

"I think it's just getting really hard in here, and I just want to go out and see my family," she said.

"I haven't actually been upset about it, I've been handling it really well. This whole experience just makes me so grateful for everything on the outside."

Grimmond said she has moments where she feels like she needs to "get out".

"I feel like everyone's feeling the same in quarantine, you'll have your good days, you'll have your bad days," she said.

Shani Grimmond was emotional on her YouTube video. Picture: Shani Grimmond’s YouTube channel.

The YouTube personality is paying $2,800 to mandatory quarantine at the hotel, which includes breakfast, lunch and dinner.

She has been spending her time meditating and exercising, but is looking forward to having a better diet.

"I'm so over the food here, at the start in the first video I was like obviously super thankful for getting fed. I don't know how to say this without people saying 'you're complaining', (but) I felt really sick from the food yesterday.

"Today I decided to take matters into my own hands, because I know I'm going to feel amazing. It's just kinda hard to make lunch here because we don't have a microwave, we have a tiny little fridge which is amazing and we have a kettle, but we don't have a microwave so I can't have anything warm."

Bachelor alumni Abbie Chatfield began her first day of mandatory quarantine in Brisbane after arriving from Sydney.

Abbie Chatfield’s first meal in quarantine arrives. Picture: Instagram

Chatfield, who was on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor, and also on the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise is staying in a two-bed, single room in Brisbane, and said she has a great view to "people watch".

"It's day one of quarantine, I am very happy to be back in Brisbane," she told her 183k followers.

Chatfield looked unimpressed by her first breakfast, describing it as "not awful", and she has so far been passing time learning TikTok dances.

"Time isn't real, it's day one and I just slept from 10 till 1 in the middle of the day," she said.

Originally published as How Bach star and beauty queen are handling quarantine