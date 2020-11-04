How Aussies can watch the US election

Four years ago, Sunrise newsreader Natalie Barr compared the US election atmosphere to a "carnival" with happy campaigners flipping Trump and Hillary burgers.

Fast forward and Barr is bracing for post-election carnage, walking the streets of Washington D.C where shops and businesses have boarded up their windows ahead of further unrest, whatever the result.

"No matter who wins," the Seven News star said, "it's going to be a very different scene in Washington."

Joining Seven's US bureau chief Ash Mullany, Tim Lester and Paul Kadac on the ground for the most consequential election in history, Barr said the divided States of America have been reflected in the diversity of the Biden and Trump campaigns.

Sunrise news anchor Natalie Barr on the streets of Washington, D.C, where shops are being boarded up ahead of US election unrest. Picture: Supplied/Seven.

"Talk about a tale of two campaigns. Watching Trump sweep across America, literally dancing on stages every day saying, 'I'm going to win and the other guy's an idiot. He's a criminal, he's lazy and he's stupid.' And then watching Biden run almost the non-campaign, trying to be the responsible guy, saying 'I'm not getting out there because we're in the middle of a pandemic and he's caused it.' It's just so fascinating, but if Biden doesn't win this, there's be serious questions asked about how he campaigned because he didn't get out and go to the public. If Trump loses, I guess you could say he gave it his all."

Sky News presenter Peter Stefanovic. Picture: Toby Zerna

Mullany was herself caught up in the violence of the Black Lives Matter protests, but has not been deterred from being "the eyes and ears on America that Australians need."

"To be here and to be able to bear witness to these historic moments, it's never lost on me that I have a ring side seat to history. It's been a wild four years in the White House and I could have never imagined a finale quite like this."

Seven's US bureau chief Ash Mullany at a Trump Rally during the 2020 US election campaign. Picture: Supplied/Seven.

Foxtel's suite of news channels, including Sky News Australia, CNN and Fox News in America, will look to deliver the last-minute twists and turns.

Peter Stefanovic will lead Sky's live coverage Stateside, while his brother Karl will anchor Nine's coverage starting from 5.30am on Today.

His breakfast rival, Michael Rowland and Four Corners anchor, Sarah Ferguson will spearhead Aunty's coverage of the decider from the US; while SBS will broadcast a news special between 11am and 4pm.

Using its sister network connections, 10 will draw on the programming and punditry of CBS for its coverage of the election - with its national affairs editor, Hugh Riminton on the ground with the channel's US news team.

Originally published as How Aussies can watch the US election