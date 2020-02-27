How Aussie made $20k on the side

Sarah Howse is saving for a house using the extra income she gets from renting out her clothes.

Sarah Howse has a full-time job that pays the bills but her method of saving for a house is being used by surprisingly few Australians, a new survey has found.

Ms Howse, from Melbourne, estimates she has made a staggering $20,000 on top of her salary in the past 18 months by renting out the clothes in her own wardrobe.

But it seems many Australians are yet to join the "sharing economy" as a way of earning extra income.

Every two years, news.com.au runs its Cost of Living Survey to learn more about our readers' biggest household money worries.

The results of the most recent survey are in, and news.com.au has now kicked off the Money Project in response, which will reveal the biggest money challenges facing Australian households and offer practical help on how to get your finances in shape for 2020.

The survey found that only a fraction of Australians, just 4 per cent, had earned income in the past 12 months from the sharing economy, about the same as in 2017.

Of the 4 per cent who said they were making extra money via the sharing economy, ride sharing apps like Uber and Ola where the most common, with 44 per cent of respondents saying that's how they made extra income.

Airbnb was a close second at 41 per cent, while Airtasker (22 per cent), Car Next Door (7%) and Parkhound were also listed as revenue streams by Australians.

Ms Howse, who has been renting out her clothes on the online platform The Volte for 18 months, said Aussies were missing out on a small fortune.

Billed as the "Airbnb of fashion", The Volte has helped Ms Howse make around $20,000 in just 18 months.

"I have a full time job so I live off that salary but I have been able to look at buying a house because of what I've earnt in the sharing economy," Ms Howse said.

Through Volte Ms Howse has been able to earn roughly $600 a week.

"I was renting (out my clothes) offline first and I kept running into issues but then I joined The Volte and I really started to grow my business because they took care of everything," she said.

Ms Howse started by renting out just one dress and then bought the same one in six different colours as investment pieces.

"I've been renting dresses on Volte for 18 months and have made roughly $20,000 in that time," she said.

The 25-year-old said most of her friends were also following her lead and making extra cash from the sharing economy.

"A lot of friends rent out their items, whether it is dresses or handbags, while some rent out their car or garages to generate more income," she said.

"Generally speaking most of my friends have at some stage rented out an item."

Mike Rosenbaum, co-founder of The Sharing Hub, which aims to help sharing economy businesses and users through education, mentorship and investment opportunities, said their research indicated as few as one in 10 Australians were using the sharing economy to bolster their income.

"It surprised us, it makes sense that if you've got assets and aren't using them all the time that you should make money off that," he said.

The Sharing Hub works to bring businesses like The Volte together with similar platforms such as Swimply, that allows people to rent out their pools and Spacer and Parkhound (cages and parking) to share knowledge.

Swimply allows people to rent out swimming pools.

Of the Australians who use apps like these, 34 per cent are doing it to pay off bills while 24 per cent use it to pay off debt.

Only 19 per cent use it to save up for a property as Ms Howse has done.

"Australians are realising that the sharing economy can easily help boost their income and you don't need to be business-savvy," Mr Rosenbaum said.

However, Mr Rosenbaum said more people could be taking advantage of the opportunity, which was why the Sharing Hub was set up in the first place.

"We are seeing growth in this area among younger digital natives but also among Baby Boomers as they become digitally savvy and realise they have a few assets that can generate income," he said.

"Most people have something, whether it's a car or a carapace or even a dress, its just being aware of that."

Ms Howse encouraged all Australians to look into it.

"I've learnt that opportunity is everywhere, so don't be closed to what you can share and what you can generate income off," she said.