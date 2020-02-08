How Angel’s hampers are making a difference

Angels Fundraising and Engagement Co-ordinator Tunja Cottier is encouraging Bundaberg to donate to their hampers.

ANGELS Community Group is asking the community to support their daily endeavour of giving hampers to those in need.

After opening their new support centre two weeks ago, they had already distributed 130 hampers which Angels Fundraising and Engagement Co-ordinator Tunja Cottier said could equate to feeding 300 to 400 people.

Ms Cottier said they never turned people away.

“Angels never puts up any barriers for getting support, we don’t ask for anyone to show an income statement or prove that they are in need.

“So our clients vary from families who have hit a tough point and have unexpected bills to people who are living on the street and everyone in between.

Ms Cottier said they were touched to be able to help a father yesterday who had custody of his daughter as the mother was going through a rough point.

“We have helped him previously in the last couple of weeks but he is just about to move into his new place,” she said.

“We were really happy to help him, obviously it is expensive to move house so we helped him out with a food hamper to feed him and his little girl.

“But we also had some bits and pieces out the back so we were really able to brighten her day, we had a little outfit that had been donated and we gave her a toy for her new room.

“That was really heartwarming because the dad was so grateful.”

Ms Cottier said the rain had kept them quiet for the past couple of days but they still put together five hampers yesterday.

“They get enough food for two days and we tailor the food to who are in the family and how many.”

“We can take pretty much anything because we have freezers, but we love the non-perishables like pasta, long-life milk, tins of baked beans, soups, spreads, cereal and meals in a can or box, as we do go through them quite quickly.

“It’s our biggest support project and it’s costly, every donation is really appreciated.”