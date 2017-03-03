How an abandoned pup changed a little girl's life

HOW sweet it is to be loved by a black labrador border collie cross.

Just ask Hannah Tibbey and her family, whose pup Lolly has come to mean the world to them.

Lolly was just nine weeks old when she and seven of her siblings were dumped at Burnett Heads early last year.

The RSPCA put the call out and within two hours all eight pups had found new homes, including Lolly.

But Lolly's not just your ordinary lap dog - she's a healer.

"We got Lolly specifically for our little girl who is autistic to train her as a therapy dog for comfort for Maiya when she has her meltdowns," Ms Tibbey said.

When Maiya is in full meltdown mode, Lolly knows just how to calm her - she lies on top of her.

"The deep pressure is very comforting for her sensory-wise, but Maiya also doesn't want to scare Lolly by screaming so she tends to bring her noise level down too.

"Being around Lolly has given Maiya a lot more confidence around animals because before that she was quite scared."

In fact, Maiya wasn't a fan of dogs at all until Lolly came along.

"It did take her a little while once we got Lolly for her to warm up to her but once she did she became best friends," she said.

The name Lolly was given to the pup by the RSPCA who named her so because of her sweet nature.

Now Lolly is a little more grown up, Ms Tibbey has begun the process of having her formally trained through MindDog.

Ms Tibbey doesn't know why someone would have abandoned the pups, but she's glad Lolly has come into their lives.