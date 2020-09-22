How alleged drug boss moved huge sums of cash

ACCUSED drug boss Ryan Hill was sending mammoth sums of up to $170,000 in cash through the post in payment for kilos of drugs, he told police.

Hill, 27, has pleaded guilty to trafficking methylamphetamines, MDMA and cocaine in Cairns for almost two years between 2016 and 2018.

But he is on trial in the Cairns Supreme Court, arguing he did not do it as part of an organised crime syndicate - part of the charge which would add seven years to his sentence if found guilty.

Ryan Hill in on trial in the Cairns Supreme Court.

A police interview recorded at Lotus Glen Correctional Centre in August last year - more than 18 months after his arrest - was played to the court on Monday where he revealed details of the large-scale operation.

He said his Sydney dealer Kalid Kanj, who he knew as "Karl", would charge $133,900 for a kilo of meth, which he purchased several times, and along with smaller buys of MDMA and cocaine he would be sending "$160-170,000" as payment.

Sydney-based courier Sandeep Dharan told the court he received one package filled with wads of notes.

Sandeep Dharan gave evidence during Ryan Hill’s drug trafficking trial.

"I counted up to $50,000 and then I just gave up," he said, telling the court that was about a quarter of the contents.

He told the court he was packing and sending drugs "probably three to four times per week" and was being paid in cash, coke and, at one stage, a car.

Det Sgt Mick Vincent told the court Hill's alleged supplier Kanj was never charged and left the country five days after his house was raided in October 2018 for Lebanon and has never returned.

During the interview Det Sgt Vincent asked Hill who Kanj's supplier was but he did not answer and asked for the interview recording to be stopped.

Former Toll operations manager and convicted drug trafficker Jamie Payet.

Det Sgt Vincent told the court their investigation suggested Kanj was close to the importer of the drugs.

"That was purely based on the price Mr Hill was paying for methylamphetamines," he said.

Hill told the police in the interview he paid $3750 per ounce from Kanj, but Det Sgt Vincent said customers in Cairns would pay anywhere between $5000-8000 for the same amount.

Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane told the court it was alleged the syndicate included Hill, Kanj, Dharan and Cairns-based Toll operations manager Jamie Payet.

Dharan and Payet both gave evidence on Monday, along with Keiren Wilson - one of Hill's main Cairns-based customers.

The trio rolled on Hill following the group's arrests.

The trial continues.

Originally published as How alleged drug boss moved huge sums of cash