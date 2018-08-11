How after-hours doctor saved Mackay toddler's life

Two-year-old Evelyn Crowley is happy and healthy after a AfterHours doctor picked up her heart murmur.

Two-year-old Evelyn Crowley is happy and healthy after a AfterHours doctor picked up her heart murmur. Ashley Pillhofer

AN attentive doctor is the reason two year-old Evelyn Crowley is the pocket- rocket she is today.

Evelyn's mother, Erin Crowley, said if it wasn't for the House Call Doctor who listened to her when she said something "just felt wrong" her baby might not be here today.

"She wasn't a very well baby... we'd already seen two paediatricians and our regular GP because Evelyn was often unwell," Ms Crowley said.

"One evening, I just knew something wasn't right, and called the after-hours service. When the doctor examined her, he looked at us and said, 'Are you aware your daughter has a heart murmur?'"

Evelyn, who is full of life and attitude today, was just five months old when she was diagnosed. Two months later she underwent lifesaving surgery in Melbourne to correct the condition.

House Call Doctor's chief operating officer Craig Glover said the service prided itself on providing patients with a reliable after-hours service.

"Evelyn's story has warmed our hearts, and we're thrilled to hear she's doing so well," Mr Glover said.