Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A phone audit showed the victim had received more than 1500 calls from her abuser.
A phone audit showed the victim had received more than 1500 calls from her abuser.
News

How abusive partner made 1571 calls to victim from jail

Carlie Walker
25th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Over the course of six weeks, a prisoner at Maryborough Correctional Centre made 1571 calls to his partner, despite a domestic violence order against him.

An audit of the prisoners' telephone accounts showed that on 280 occasions, the woman had answered or messages were left, many of an abusive nature.

The 41-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard he had left messages calling her a "c**t" and a "lying f**k" and telling her not to leave the house again.

The court heard he made between eight and 194 calls a day during the six week period.

His behaviour had a marked effect on the victim, the court heard.

The court heard the man had two children and a good working history.

The man had described his own behaviour towards the victim as "f**king disgusting" the court was told, and he understood it was unacceptable.

Community Newsletter SignUp

He was sentenced to three months in prison, wholly suspended with an operational period of 12 months.

Originally published as How abusive partner made 1571 calls to victim from jail

More Stories

fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN THE PIPELINE: Artist tells story with rolls for the soul

        Premium Content IN THE PIPELINE: Artist tells story with rolls for the soul

        News The limited edition collection features three exclusive designs and tells important stories of the First Nations People

        • 25th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Popular business start-up event returns to Bundaberg

        Premium Content Popular business start-up event returns to Bundaberg

        News Here’s when this year’s Start-up Weekend will be and how you can get involved.

        • 25th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Recognise anyone? Police investigate fare evasion

        Premium Content Recognise anyone? Police investigate fare evasion

        Crime Police have released images of some people they’d like to speak to in relation to...

        • 25th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community