How a WWII jeep has given Sam 40 years of memories

HE BOUGHT A JEEP: Sam Scholz decked out head-to-toe in army gear in his Second World War Jeep.

OWNER of a Second World War Ford GPW jeep, Sam Scholz is spreading his love for the army vehicles with the Bundaberg community.

"I bought it when I was 18 in 1977 and it's been my daily drive on and off for nearly 40 years,” Mr Scholz said.

"When I was younger I watched the TV series The Rat Patrol and they were racing around the desert in these little army jeeps and I couldn't think of anything more fun than that.”

Mr Scholz said his jeep is one of 20 to 30 in the Wide Bay region.

Despite not having safety standards by any modern definition of the term, as it was made in April 1942, Mr Scholz said he has had "an immeasurable amount of fun” driving his jeep over the years.

"Amongst other things, it served in the Australian Army at one stage and I drive it as often as I can and attend military vehicle rallies with it,” he said.

"I learnt how to four-wheel-drive in it, how not to get bogged, I've met some of what I would call lifetime friends through it and it gave me the motivation to travel where I wouldn't otherwise.

"It's all about four-wheel driving and character.

"I do all my own maintenance and it's been a source of fun, enjoyment, social interaction and has been beneficial to my long-term mental health because I'm never bored.”

With a passion for these war-time vehicle restorations, Mr Scholz's is also restoring a Second World War Diamond T wrecker, which is a medium duty tow truck and a Kenworth 573 SEcond World War crane.

Mr Scholz said he once chauffeured a friend's child to prom and has had a surprising amount of interest since.