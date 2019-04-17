How a walk across a bridge became 70 years of bliss

LOVE OF A LIFETIME: Norma & Jim McDiarmid celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary hand in hand.

LOVE OF A LIFETIME: Norma & Jim McDiarmid celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary hand in hand. Mikayla Haupt

A WALK across a bridge was the start of a lifetime together for one Bundy couple.

In a time where millions tune in to watch reality shows like Married At First Sight, Norma and Jim McDiarmid are living proof that real romance hasn't died.

Yesterday the couple celebrated their 70th anniversary.

Sitting side-by-side, Mr and Mrs McDiarmid were surrounded by family at the Millbank Retirement Village to mark their marriage milestone.

They never stopped smiling.

The couple met on a night in Brisbane in 1948.

LOVE OF A LIFETIME: Norma & Jim McDiarmid celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary hand in hand. Mikayla Haupt

Mrs McDiarmid said she was alone and about to walk across the bridge in Brisbane when Mr McDiarmid spotted her from across the street were he was standing among a group of people and ran across to walk with her.

Their fates were destined after that chance meeting and walk across the Brisbane River.

Their daughter said back in the day the pair were stunning ballroom dancers.

She said her father used to dance three nights a week.

Mrs McDiarmid was born and raised in Bundaberg and was in Brisbane on a holiday when she met Mr McDiarmid.

After having met that night, their daughter said they married a year later, on April 16, 1949.

A LOOK BACK: Norma and Jim McDiarmid on their wedding day. Contributed

Working as a florist, Mrs McDiarmid said she made all the bouquets at her own wedding and countless other events.

Now both in their 90s, with four children, eight grandchildren and six great grandchilden, the couple could still been seen poking fun at one-another.

Their platinum anniversary was filled with love and music, much like the past 70 years.

Mrs McDiarmid said they would often go dancing and Jim's Scottish background meant for plenty of Scottish dancing and bagpipe playing.

Their daughter said they had a tight family unit, every Sunday they would either be fishing or down at the beach together.

"In 70 years (they) haven't left each other,” she said.

She said they were alwasy there for the kids and remembered how her dad loved to play golf and her mother's wonderful cooking.

When Mr McDiarmid was asked what the secret was to 70 years of marriage he simply said as long as he was doing what he was told.

With Mr McDiarmid having come from a family of boys, Mrs McDiarmid said the secret was being nice and relaxed.

Do you have an anniversary or wedding milestone coming up ? Email details and contact information to

editorial@news-mail.com.au.