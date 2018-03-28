How a Toowoomba man saved his best friend's life

TOOWOOMBA'S Matthew Durack flung a limp and unresponsive 30kg Lexi over his shoulders to make the 1.5km trek back to his home to save the life of his best friend.

Mr Durack, 58, regularly walks the rugged terrain of Jubilee Park, with the two-year-old wolfhound cross always by his side.

He had been carrying a 20kg backpack in preparation for a bush walk in the Northern Territory later this year. However last Monday, his normally boisterous pooch vomited and suddenly collapsed on the ground.

"I tried a few times to drag her along but she was pretty much unresponsive," Mr Durack said.

"So I dropped my backpack on the ground, which only weighed about 20kg, and put the dog over my shoulders and walked up the hill."

Matthew Durack carried his dog Lexi to help after she was bitten by a snake in Jubilee Park. Kevin Farmer

Mr Durack said carrying Lexi, who was a "deadweight" at that point, was strenuous.

"She was dead to the world. I actually thought by the time I got her home she was dead because she was just hanging over my shoulder," he said.

After managing to make it home, Mr Durack's vet nurse stepdaughter suspected a snake bite. He rushed her to Garden City Vet Care, who had just used their last vial of anti-venom the night before due to an increase in bites.

After driving around to other surgeries to find more, Lexi received treatment - which eventually saved her life.

Garden City Vet Care vet Nadia Sternberg said they had four dogs who suffered snake bites in the space of a week, and warned owners to be aware of the symptoms and an invisible bite. Symptoms include muscle tremors, drooling, a collapse and a heavy head.

LUCKY POOCH: Matthew Durack with vet Nadia Sternberg check on Mr Durack's dog Lexi who is recovering after being bitten by a snake in Jubilee Park. Kevin Farmer

It is impossible to know which snake bit Lexi, but Ms Sternberg said brown snakes were the most aggressive.

"You very rarely see the bite, their little fangs are so small and they (animals) can't tell you where they have been bitten obviously," Ms Sternberg said.

"I have seen two in all my years and they have both been on the tongue."

Dogs like Lexi can show improvement after their initial collapse. But it means the dog might not have much longer to live and needs treatment as soon as possible.

"Definitely be careful," Ms Sternberg warned.

"Snakes are out and about at the moment. Lexi would probably be our fourth case in a week. With the slightly cooling of the night, snakes seem to be moving more during the day."