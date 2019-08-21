Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A thief stole a Chevrolet from a property in Dysart.
A thief stole a Chevrolet from a property in Dysart. DAJ
Crime

How a thief stole a car with no engine

Caitlan Charles
by
21st Aug 2019 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT DIDN'T have an engine or fuel, but a thief still managed to steal a 1976 Chevrolet utility from a vacant block in Dysart.

Between 12.01am on August 4 and 10am on August 20, the white vehicle with no doors or number plates was taken from the property on Donovan Crescent.

Police have received information the thief took the car away on a trailer. It has been determined the vehicle was not moved or towed by local authorities.

If you have any information, phone Policelink on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1901612568.

More Stories

chevrolet dysart mackay police stolen car
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Police launch campaign to combat region's high road toll

    premium_icon Police launch campaign to combat region's high road toll

    News BUNDABERG police will play a key role in a new Wide Bay initiative launched to put the brakes on the region's devastatingly high road toll.

    High speed rollover on Mundubbera Durong Rd

    premium_icon High speed rollover on Mundubbera Durong Rd

    News One patient is reportedly unconscious

    Paramedics called to Gin Gin crash

    premium_icon Paramedics called to Gin Gin crash

    Breaking Crews called to Gin Gin crash

    Plane to see why Shanyn wants to earn her wings

    premium_icon Plane to see why Shanyn wants to earn her wings

    Community Qantas intern shares her study experiences