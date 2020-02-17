How a single guy spent Valentines in Bundy

Reporter Chris Burns thinks about the challenges of dating in Bundaberg despite the many apps such as Tinder. Picture: Richard Mamando

I WAS sitting on my couch in the dark last Friday night, and only 10 minutes before a Valentines Day singles night at the Club Hotel was due to begin.

I was dressed up, and ready, but I was trying to talk myself out of it and to go see Sonic the Hedgehog at the movies alone instead.

But Tinder in Bundaberg hasn’t been working out for me, and I know that many others I have been speaking to feel the same.

So I decided to try something different and go out on a limb.

Everyone in that upstairs hotel room must have been feeling the same. There were about 14 of us and the gender ratio was about equal.

But it took us less than two drinks to realise that we weren’t compatible with each other for all the typical reasons such as age and similar interests, and another 15 minutes before we realised nobody else was coming.

It took us 10 seconds talking to each person before we mentally swiped “left”, determining that they weren’t who we were looking for, no matter how nice they were.

I swear it never used to take such a short amount of time. Maybe we’re all over our time being wasted.

Or maybe it’s digital technology.

When I moved to Bundaberg 10 months ago I thought that as long as I balanced my working life, I would meet many people my own age. I came from Mount Isa, where the gender ratio was 127.9 men to 100 women.

I now live in Millbank, where the data is 85.1 men to 100 women.

But in terms of practicality, and the ability to find a partner, that data doesn’t mean much and it doesn’t take into account age, eligibility, similar values, hobbies, and even the ideal career and attributes we want from a partner.

I love my hobbies, the introverted inside things such as learning Spanish, video games, card games, travel and Netflix, and I’d rather be myself than be in a relationship. But at the same time, hobbies can be a way we isolate ourselves from each other too. I’m a nerd, and the reality is someone who loves fishing and camping on a weekend probably would assume there’s incompatibility. At the same time, someone who wants to settle down probably wouldn’t want to be with someone who parties every weekend.

We’re quick to find a point of difference in each other, and we’re quick to find them in dating apps such as Tinder, or Plenty of Fish, and Bumble. And I know all my single friends here are having that problem.

We use dating apps, and we swipe, and we swipe, and we swipe, until that dating app says “there’s nobody new around you.”

And the trouble is we don’t know how to go from there, except embrace ourselves for who we are, and wait, and potentially freeze up when that person we like enters our life, and even tell ourselves it doesn’t really matter anyway.