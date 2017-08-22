How a school bus makes this little boy's day

TOOT TOOT: Little Tyler McGibbon was excited to meet the bus driver who gives him a toot and wave day after day.

WITHOUT fail, two-year-old Tyler McGibbon eagerly sits and waits for the school bus to pass morning and afternoon.

He waits in anticipation for the toot, wave and friendly smile from the bus driver.

The selfless action has lifted the normally shy little boy out of his shell and his mother Leisa Bowman is very grateful.

Ms Bowman took to social media to thank the bus driver who was able to bring a little bit of excitement to her son's day.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to the school bus driver who comes to Buxton each day and waves and beeps to my little boy,” she posted.

"He waits eagerly for the bus every day and is grinning from ear to ear every time this happens.”

The bus driver is Childers' Brenda Keith, a bookkeeper by trade, who took up driving children to and from school just this year.

Ms Keith said she thought the role would fit perfectly in between balancing the books and she was right.

The community was quick to respond to the Facebook post with more parents showing their gratitude for caring nature of the driver.

She spoke with the NewsMail today as she went to meet the little boy who also helped put a smile on face daily.

"It's so exciting for me each day, I wonder if he will be there waiting,” she said.

"Even the days I am running late he is sitting and waiting without fail.

"I just give him a toot and secretly think I'm more excited by it than him.”

Ms Bowman said her son was over the moon when he met Ms Keith and couldn't wipe the smile from his face as he sat in the driver's seat today.

"It's good to see community spirit with things like this - little things go a long way and are big in a child's eyes,” Ms Bowman said.

Ms Keith said she wasn't sure at first if she would enjoy driving the rural school, bus but she fell in love with the position instantly.

"They're a great bunch of kids,” she said.

"I like to play all the classics, like AC/DC and Queen for them. If they misbehave I turn it off and it's not long before I can start playing it again.”