29°
News

How a local tragedy changed vaccine protocal

Mikayla Haupt
| 28th Mar 2017 7:24 AM
TRAGEDY: In 1928 the Bundaberg family, the Robinson's lost all three of their sons due to an refrigerated vaccine.
TRAGEDY: In 1928 the Bundaberg family, the Robinson's lost all three of their sons due to an refrigerated vaccine.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN THE past 89 years, the safety measures surrounding vaccines and immunisation have increased significantly .

In January 1928, 21 Bundaberg children were immunised with diphtheria toxin-antitoxin that was later found to be contaminated with Staphylcoccus aureus, within 24 hours, 18 of the children fell seriously ill and despite medical intervention, 12 died within 48 hours.　

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Public Health Physician Dr Margaret Young said, in the medical community, this is recognised as one of the most significant immunisation-related tragedies in history and triggered immediate changes to immunisation protocols here in Australia and globally, including manufacturing processes (bottling, capping, storage, labelling) and how vaccines were administered.

The Robinson family lost three of their sons, Thomas, William and Mervyn, in the tragedy.

"It was no one's fault, it was because of the lack refrigeration and the storage the serum was off - it was poisonous," A Robinson family member, David Proctor, told the NewsMail.

"I remember dad saying going to the Robinson's, (and seeing) on the table the three little coffins was pretty hard to take.

"Ray's mother was a nurse during the first World War and turned one of the cotton mills into a hospital, she had seen so many injuries and nursed so many badly hurt people, they always said she was a strong person to get through it all."

Two years after the Robinson's lost their little boys, they had another son, Ray.

"My father and Ray's dad, were first cousins and speaking with Ray you'd think after losing those boys he'd be the spoilt one, but it wasn't so," Mr Proctor joked.

"He toed the line and did exactly as he was told or he'd have one big red cauliflower ear.

"Ray's a wonderful person, really easy going, at the moment his healths not so good but at 87-years-old he's not doing too bad.

Mr Proctor said he and Ray were very close, sharing the same grandfather and still today going for lunch once a week .

Mr Proctor said while he didn't think Ray was immunised, he himself was.

"There might not have been refrigeration back then, it was all meat was dripping in bags so it's quite easy for something to go off," he said.

Dr Young said the a Royal Commission identified that contamination with Staphylococcus bacteria was the cause of this harrowing time in Bundaberg's history.

"Whilst the toxin-antitoxin mixture was properly prepared and was issued in a sterile form, it contained no antiseptic and was issued in a dark multi-dose bottle with a rubber cap. Whilst this was intended to be used all at once in a large immunisation program, there was no label indicating it should not be reused," Dr Young said.

"The bottle was therefore used multiple times over 10 days during a hot summer, enabling the bottle to become contaminated.　 　

"Vaccines are now produced in sterile single dose vials, which prevents the risk of contamination seen in the 1928 event."

Dr Young said Australia's immunisation program is world class in terms of safety and effectiveness and vaccine safety is a critical component of the Australian immunisation program.　

Diphtheria Background

IN THE 1920s, diphtheria was a common and frequently serious disease that could cause ulcerating infections of the skin, severe inflammation and membrane formation in the upper respiratory tract, and toxic damage to the heart and nervous system.　

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service public health physician Dr Margaret Young said in 1926 and 1927, the Bundaberg region reported more than 200 cases of the highly infectious disease and in early 1928 Brisbane City Council recommended an immunisation program using toxin-antitoxin, based on studies in the United Stated that showed a significant reduction in mortality.

"The decision in Bundaberg to proceed with an immunisation program was based on discussions with relevant authorities at the time," Dr Young said.

The toxin-antitoxin was produced by the Commonwealth Serum Laboratories and replaced with vaccine containing diphtheria toxoid in 1953.　

"Since the widespread use of diphtheria vaccine, diphtheria has almost disappeared from Australia," Dr Young said.

"It is important to note a fatal case of respiratory diphtheria occurred in Queensland in 2011 and that sporadic cases of diphtheria skin infections occur in incompletely vaccinated people travelling .

"It is important that children are fully vaccinated and that travellers ensure their vaccinations are up to date."

Vaccine safety

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service public health physician Dr Margaret Young said the following elements contribute to the safety of the immunisation program in Australia:

Modern vaccines use a range of technologies to stimulate the immune system and reduce the risk of vaccine preventable disease - these are quite different from the technologies available in 1928.

Safety testing prior to use - all vaccines available in Australia must pass stringent safety testing before being approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) by law and is usually done over the years of vaccine development.　

Ongoing monitoring of vaccine safety and vaccine effectiveness.　

Guidelines on vaccine management, including cold chain management - all immunisation providers must be familiar with and adhere to National vaccine storage guidelines.

Guidelines on vaccine use - these guidelines indicate when vaccines should and should not be used, and how they should be given.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  general-seniors-news health medicine vaccinate vaccine

Former Bundaberg restaurant owner braces for Cyclone Debbie

Former Bundaberg restaurant owner braces for Cyclone Debbie

AFTER suffering through two floods that left him without a business, ex-Bundaberg man Brett Jensen said he was well-prepared for Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

GALLERY: Cyclone Debbie brings surf to Bundy

SURF'S UP: Surfers make the most of the Cyclone Debbie swell at Nielson Park Beach, Bargara on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

A rare and welcome sight

GUNALDA CRASH: Police confirm victims' home town

The crash scene at Gunalda.

All three passengers of the car died as a result of their injuries.

REVEALED: What's going into Stockland Kensington

NEW LOOK: Stockland Kensington, the former Bunnings Building, will be opening soon.

Shopping centre opening less than two weeks away

Local Partners

Make a bid for it at auction

EVERYTHING from excavators to extinguishers are among the items listed for sale at the monster Childers Rotary Auction.

Readings' 2017 relay team

Relay for Life fundraiser

Soldiers' stories at Moncrieff

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Realities of life for a soldier.

Strassman show to poke fun at technology addiction

LOT OF LAUGHS: Comedian and ventriloquist David Strassman.

Ventriloquist returns to Bundaberg with laughs every 10 seconds

Three new reasons to visit Barolin Nature Reserve

WORK OF ART: NewsMail editor Craig Warhurst with one of the three kangaroo artworks at Barolin Nature Reserve.Photo Contributed

Art project inside green space

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

IN THEIR competition to get rained on the most today, TV reporters are battling fierce winds - and locals who won’t play ball.

MAFS bride shops around new love story

Nadia Stamp has put a price tag on her new man.

Nadia is shopping her $4000 new man ... and it’s not Anthony.

Amy Shark takes out top prize at Queensland Music Awards

Amy Shark won three Queensland Music Awards last night.

VIOLENT Soho, Dami Im and The Amity Affliction also honoured.

Kyle Sandilands declares war after dodgy editing

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has issued a grim on-air warning

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Susan Rawlings and Sean Hollands in a scene from Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Hearts were broken during Sunday's Married at First Sight episode.

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

It’s amazing. They’re actually doing some cooking on this episode.

IT’S been nine weeks and the MKR teams shock us by actually cooking.

Controlling groom flips on wife

Nadia panics about Anthony’s backflip on Married At First Sight.

MAFS’ Anthony has backflipped, and his wife is about to crack.

CITY FRINGE LIVING - 4,086m2 WITH TOWN WATER

30 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,086m2...

SMALL ACREAGE LIVING ON CITY FRINGE WITH TOWN WATER

32 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4061m2 allotment...

4,559m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER ON CITY FRINGE

22 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, this 4,559m2...

6,132m2 WITH TOWN WATER AND RURAL OUTLOOK

31 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $160,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water, a rural outlook and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build...

3,958m2 LEVEL ALLOTMENT WITH TOWN WATER AND NO REAR NEIGHBOURS

25 Black Beauty Court, Kensington 4670

Residential Land Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... $150,000

Are you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water and no rear neighbours on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family...

BUNDABERG&#39;S BEST VALUE SMALL ACREAGE WITH TOWN WATER, BLOCKS FROM 3,958 M2 TO 2.7HA

. Black Beauty Estate, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... FROM $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, Black Beauty Estate...

PICTURE PERFECT WITH GREAT SIDE ACCESS AND LARGE SHED

1 Taylor Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 3 $259,000

Nestled in a quiet family friendly street this immaculately presented residence has been lovingly well maintained over the years. The light filled home has a...

4,067m2 BLOCK WITH NEW 6FT HARWOOD FENCING

Lot 21 / 27 Kirbys Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Be quick for this must have 4,067m2 vacant level block on the ... $229,000

Be quick for this must have 4,067m2 vacant level block on the coastal side of town ready for you to design and build your new family home. The north facing...

4,000m2 BLOCK WITH ESTABLISHED GARDENS AND RURAL SURROUNDS

Lot 3 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land With the benefit of established trees and gardens already in place, the ... $217,000

With the benefit of established trees and gardens already in place, the hard work and years of waiting for the yard to become its own once you build is now already...

RARE AS HENS TEETH - 2 ACRES BETWEEN CBD and COAST

Lot 4 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Here is an allotment that you will not find every day!! Looking ... $259,000

Here is an allotment that you will not find every day!! Looking over farm land and set back from the road this allotment offers a private and tranquil surrounds...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

There's a new type of home buyer in Bundy

WELCOME CHANGE: The Bundaberg property market is attracting interstate investors.

Southerners, baby boomers changing market for the better.

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!