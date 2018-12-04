Bradman trick that could bring down King Kohli

IT'S a long time since Don Bradman was at the Adelaide Oval but a car-park quip he dropped to Greg Chappell is proving ageless.

Especially when you are trying to undermine the game's greatest batsman, Virat Kohli.

Chappell and Bradman had a chance meeting in the Adelaide Oval car park not long before Bradman's death when Chappell asked the master who or what style of bowling troubled him most.

"No particular bowler,'' Bradman said.

"But full-pitched deliveries were the ones that troubled me most.''

It's all relevant.

Full-pitched deliveries did not stop Bradman from averaging 99.94 but they did occasionally get through his illustrious gate.

India's Virat Kohli arrives in Australia as the world’s best batsman. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Bradman was bowled a strikingly high one in three (32.9 per cent) of his Test innings.

Many top batsmen are less than half this figure with Chappell, back at the Adelaide nets on Tuesday in his role as national selector, a standard 15 per cent.

Which brings us to Kohli and the never-ending quest of rival teams to find a hole through a technique which at times flows like a flag in the breeze while, at other times, is as formidable as a bank vault door.

Australian Selector Greg Chappell was back at the nets this week — seen here speaking with coach Justin Langer. Picture: Getty

A recent article by CricViz analyst Ben Jones dissected Kohli's game to the nth degree and the findings would have drawn an approving nod from The Don.

The article claimed that Kohli is most vulnerable to the full-pitched ball which is seaming in to him.

CricViz claimed Kohli averages 46.28 against full-pitched balls compared to 66.33 against good length balls and 69.33 to the short variety.

For all of his greatness, Australia has occasionally felt Kohli can feel the need to assert himself early and this desire can make him flash at full, wide deliveries.

Kohli can be beaten — here’s proof of him getting out to Ryan Harris on India’s last tour of Australia. Picture: Phil Hillyard

If Australia does go full at Kohli they run the risk of going for runs with drives and flicks off the pads.

But it's worth a try.

Certainly there will be no complaints from Chappell who, after his car park chat with Bradman, did his own statistical research to learn that 75% of dismissals are due to full balls.

Any ball that can get through The Don is surely worth a shot against lesser mortals.

