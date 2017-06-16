How a Bundy boy is helping the fight against Isis

FROM Bundaberg to the Middle East, the Air Force has given Corporal Raymond Heidrich the chance to make a difference.

Cpl Heidrich grew up in Bundaberg, attending Bundaberg State High School, where a chance conversation with a teacher saw him enrol with the air force.

Eight years later, he is now serving on his second overseas deployment as an armament technician.

"I always wanted to be in the aerospace industry and joining the air force has been a great career,” he said.

"Mateship within the air force is one of the reasons I love working here.

"The opportunities I've had to travel all over Australia and to places like the Middle East, New Zealand, Malaysia and Diego Garcia have been incredible.”

Raymond's job on Operation OKRA is to use his specialist skills to prepare F/A-18 Hornets for strike missions.

"My work primarily involves the preparation and loading of all weapon types employed on the F/A-18A Hornet,” he said.

"It also involves a lot of testing, troubleshooting and repair of all the weapon systems as well as the maintenance and repair of the ejection seats.

"Put simply, we pretty much take care of everything that goes bang!”

His second deployment to the Middle East has brought a lot of job satisfaction.

"The most memorable part of this deployment has been being able to serve overseas and really make a difference over here in the fight against Daesh,” he said.

"I get a good feeling every time I load a weapon on to an aircraft and seeing that weapon not return after a mission.

"It provides immediate satisfaction knowing that we're helping the Iraqi people to take back their country from Daesh.”

Bundaberg, however, still has his heart.

"I spent most of my teenage years playing rugby league, riding bikes and hanging out with mates at Davo's on Goodwin St,” he said.

"I've always been into building cars and engines, I always find myself in the shed building or fabricating something new.”

He said he was looking forward to returning home after his four-month deployment to see his fiancee Katie, drive his car and take his dog, Duke, to the beach.