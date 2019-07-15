How a Bundaberg soup kitchen serves up much more than meals

Russell Cobb with desserts at the Dorcas Soup Kitchen.

A JUDGMENT-FREE space with staple meals, cleaning facilities and a team of volunteers tirelessly working to help those in need - that's what's on the menu at the Dorcas Soup Kitchen.

One man dedicated to working in the Anglican Church kitchen and Parish Council member, Russell Cobb, said for some people the service provided their main meal for the week, and for others a sense of community.

Mr Cobb said it was a place of respect, where people were not questioned about why they were there and were encouraged to eat their fill.

The kitchen has run for eight years and Mr Cobb said it would typically host 40 to 50 people on a Thursday, but on occasion up to 60, serving 70-80 meals.

He said it was impossible to tell what caused the fluctuations.

Last Thursday was a never-ending bowl of soup, with two soups on offer, fruits, bread, water, and pastries.

He said on other open days a main meal and a soup was offered.

"(We have) a big band of volunteers," he said.

Jeff Summers said to have this service in Bundaberg "means a hell of a lot, it's my main meal for the week".

Mr Summers said he had attended the kitchen for several years.

He said it always had excellent and nutritional meals and thanked Mr Cobb and those working behind the scenes for everything they did.

"This wouldn't be up and running without them," he said.

Helen Baker said she had attended the kitchen for about four years and liked the social aspect.

Mr Cobb praised the generosity of local farms who provided sweet potatoes, strawberries, tomatoes and zucchinis.

The kitchen opens once a week and has a sausage sizzle on a Saturday night. Throughout the week it has an emergency relief system.

This system, supplied in part by donations to the Hinkler Central community pantry, provides people in need with a few days' worth of supplies, including cereal, noodles, soup, tuna, spaghetti, tea, coffee, long-life milk and toiletries.

Mr Cobb said the service opted for canned food which had a pull-ring for those with the bare minimum.

The kitchen is at 59 Woongarra St and open Thursdays.