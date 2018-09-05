How a brekky pitstop turned into a bravery commendation

WHEN off duty Rockhampton police officer Kevin Mageean pulled into Kingscliff in August 2013 he was looking for breakfast.

But that detour ended with the Queensland Governor giving Senior Constable Mageean a bravery commendation five years later.

On the morning of August 19, 2013, two men held up the Kingscliff Beach Hotel. They attacked two hotel employees and tried to run away with a backpack of cash.

The staff tackled one of the robbers and restrained him, but the second man produced a 25cm carving knife and demanded his accomplice be released.

Constable Mageean arrived on the scene and began to help the two victims. He was told about the robbery and immediately chased the armed man.

While running through a vacant block he yelled out he was a police officer before the man turned and threw the backpack at Constable Mageean. He tackled the man and restrained him before NSW Police arrived soon after.

"I was on holiday, I just pulled in to grab breakfast,” Constable Mageean said on Tuesday.

"Instinct and training just kicked in really. It's probably more action than I've seen when I've actually been on duty.”

On Tuesday, Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey awarded Constable Mageean with a commendation for brave conduct.

"It's a great honour to receive that from the Governor. It almost seems surreal,” Constable Mageean said.

Mr de Jersey said he was honoured to present awards to people like Constable Mageean who had performed "extraordinary” deeds.

"To the recipients of Australian Bravery Decorations - it is difficult to find a definition that truly describes your courage as you put yourselves in jeopardy to protect the lives and property of others,” Mr de Jersey said.

"We can't even begin to imagine, those of us who weren't there, the circumstances in which you instinctively knew that the moment for action had come - that the life of another was certainly as important, if not more important, than your own.”-NewsRegional