How a big sporting event has become a business bonanza

NO VACANCY: Chalet Motor Inn owner Anthony Dunphy, with hotel dogs James and Layla, said sporting events like the Confraternity were great for the whole community. Mikayla Haupt

THE 'no' on Bundaberg's vacancy signs are nearly alight with the up-coming Confraternity and QISSN Carnival seeing the region's accommodation heavily booked up.

Motor inns, hotels and motels along the main street are nearly booked solid for the next week as carnival participants arrive.

The Confraternity Carnival is staged by the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools' Rugby League while the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival (QISSN) allows players a chance to compete against teams from across the state.

Chalet Motor Inn owner Anthony Dunphy said they were pretty well booked out, with half of their rooms were booked by a school's netball team and the other half was take up by their friends and family.

Katherine Reid, Bundaberg Tourism General Manager, said: "The QISSN & QISSRL Carnival is an exciting opportunity for the Bundaberg region to really shine”.

"With thousands of Queensland school students travelling into the region to participate accompanied by officials and families, the event is a major economic driver for the entire region,” she said.

"For many families, the Carnival will be an incentive to stay on and explore the Bundaberg region during the school holiday period.

"The entire region can expect to see economic benefits from the event - visitors will be eating, shopping and exploring right across the region, making the most of our abundant produce and friendly community.

"Our largest source of visitors into the Bundaberg region is people within 400km drive, and we hope that the experiences Carnival attendees have during the week of the event will inspire repeat visits.”

Ms Reid said accommodation in the Bundaberg and coast has been heavily booked for the period, and they are encouraging visitors to stay and explore the communities of our hinterlands, like Childers and Gin Gin, and the coastal stretches, such as Woodgate Beach and Moore Park Beach.

"Anyone still needing accommodation can contact the three Visitor Information Centres in the region for assistance in booking or for tips on how to make the most of their time here,” she said.

The sporting carnivals will run from June 30 until July 5.