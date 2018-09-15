Housing project in the works for Bucasia

A RESURGENT economy and improving council infrastructure has stirred a hibernating development next to an embattled Bucasia resort.

Developer Mark McGrath has revealed plans are afoot to begin marketing a real estate project on Griffin Ave, hopefully by Christmas.

Mr McGrath, with business partner Vic Vassallo, own a 1.5-hectare parcel of land next to the struggling Kohuna Beachside Resort, which has failed to return to its former glory from the new millennium after several "rejuvenations".

The pair has been sitting on their development approval, waiting for the market to recover.

"We've been doing boundary work, removing some old buildings," Mr McGrath said.

"We are hopefully in the final stages of pricing construction costs and housing costs, to then be able to sit down with our marketing agents.

"Our land will be a two-bedroom, two-bath, two-car accommodation, that's small, liveable and energy efficient."

Mr McGrath said the strength and optimism of Mackay's economy was a positive sign for his development, and for attracting interstate developers.

"People are starting to have heaps of confidence to get up and do things," he said.

The liveability of the northern beaches, according to Mr McGrath, had also been bolstered by recently opened infrastructure, including the council's Seaview Trail and Blacks Beach stairs.

It is understood the developers are working with the council to propose extending the bike trail up to Shoal Point.

The housing project will be next to Kohuna Beach Resort, which is also co-owned by Mr McGrath and Mr Vassallo.

The resort stopped welcoming holiday makers in 2015 and its 60 octagonal units are all individually owned.

A unit sold in April this year for $30,000, with three more currently on the market.