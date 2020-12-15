Menu
A man is accused of capturing a huge amount of photos of his housemate at her most intimate moments without her knowing.
Crime

Housemate ‘took secret intimate photos’ of woman

by Emily Cosenza
15th Dec 2020 6:59 PM

A man has been slapped with charges for allegedly hiding a camera in his housemate's wardrobe and capturing a huge amount of intimate images of her without her knowing.

ACT Police arrested the 30-year-old man on Monday after his roommate reported finding the device at their Turner home in Canberra's north on Saturday.

An investigation lead to his electronic equipment being seized and the discovery of 95 files containing intimate images of the woman taken over 22 consecutive days this year.

He was bailed to face the ACT Magistrates Court on January 18.

Originally published as Housemate 'took secret, intimate photos'

