House 'well involved' by flames, Scenes of Crime on site
FIREYS are still at the scene of a house fire at Sharon, with all emergency services called just after 6am.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the "well involved" house fire at 6.12am today, and two hours later crews are still on site.
A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said initial reports suggest the building, on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd, was a vacant house, and there are not reports of any injuries.
She said Crimes of Scene were on site and the scene has been declared a crime scene.
More to come.