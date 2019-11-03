Menu
HOUSE FIRE: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have responded to a house fire at Sharon this morning.
Bev Lacey
House 'well involved' by flames, Scenes of Crime on site

Carolyn Booth
by
3rd Nov 2019 8:01 AM

FIREYS are still at the scene of a house fire at Sharon, with all emergency services called just after 6am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the "well involved" house fire at 6.12am today, and two hours later crews are still on site.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said initial reports suggest the building, on Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd, was a vacant house, and there are not reports of any injuries.

She said Crimes of Scene were  on site and the scene has been declared a crime scene.

More to come.

