House Rules stars head home for Big Skies Festival

OFFICIAL LAUNCH: Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh with Big Skies ambassadors and Dalby locals Luke (left) and Cody Cook (right) launch Big Skies 2018 at Jimbour House. Contributed

THE inaugural Big Skies Festival is less than six weeks away and will kick off with the renowned Dalby Picnic Races.

Big Skies Festival has been put together by the Western Downs Regional Council to embrace the increasingly popular destination tourism market and capitalise on the thousands of people already coming from far and wide to attend the famous Picnic Races.

Big Skies Festival Ambassadors Luke and Cody Cook are happy to spruik the best of the Western Downs to their city and country fans.

"We know better than anyone how great it is out here and we're really glad to be ambassadors for the first Big Skies Festival," Luke said.

"We'll showcase our region's amazing local produce, there's a film festival, hot air ballooning and an awesome line-up of classic Aussie rock at Jimbour House.

"There are heaps of great events over the seven days, so we want people to come and stay for a few days and enjoy a real country experience."

Western Downs Mayor Paul McVeigh said the region was known for putting on a great show.

"Council saw the opportunity to leverage the popularity of the Dalby Picnic Races into something more for the region by offering a week of activities and events that will appeal to a variety of people," he said.

"The Big Skies Festival will be a wonderful week of events and activities that will enhance our reputation as a region that offers something special for people looking for an authentic rural experience as well as a whole lot of fun."

Some events will be free of charge to attend while others will require pre-booking and payment to secure a ticket. Camping will be available onsite at the central location of Jimbour Station for the duration of the Big Skies Festival.

Big Skies 2018

Saturday, April 28- Sunday, May 6

Jam-packed program that includes free and paid events

Camp Oven experience

Hot air balloon rides

Big Night Sky - Guided Tour of the Galaxy

See the full line-up and book requirements at bigskies2018.com.au