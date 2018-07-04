Menu
House Rules contestant’s on camera meltdown

4th Jul 2018 6:33 PM

AS House Rules nears its end, contestants are working round the clock to ensure they will get a spot in the finals.

But on Wednesday night's episode NSW contestant Michelle risks losing her and mum Kim's place in the competition after suffering a panic attack.

The 27-year-old was forced to pull out of setting up the patio area after coming face-to-face with her biggest fear - spiders.

Michelle began hyperventilating and crying after realising she had carried a lounge into the backyard which was home to a huntsman.

Sobbing, Michelle fled the renovation site and had to be comforted by production staff as she struggled to breathe.

"I have a really bad phobia of spiders and there was huntsmen all over the back of the lounge I just carried … I feel like I am going to faint," Michelle explained.

She later revealed in a piece to camera that she had "wanted to die" after her close brush with the spiders.

"I have a really bad phobia, it's not just I'm scared of them it's an actual phobia, I feel like I've got an illness," Michelle said.

Unfortunately Michelle's panic attack coincided with the last 10 minutes of their challenge, with Kim struggling to finish their sections of the garden.

To find out if Michelle manages to finish the challenge, watch House Rules tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 7.

