Dan Cottam with son Max, uncovered a series of old newspapers when they re-did their Cousins St home.
Dan Cottam with son Max, uncovered a series of old newspapers when they re-did their Cousins St home.
News

House renovation reveals treasure trove of Rocky history

by Jessica Powell
8th Apr 2018 12:58 PM

WHEN Rockhampton local Dan Cottam was re-doing the floors at his Cousins St residence, he wasn't expecting to uncover pages of history.

Pulling back the carpet and lino, Dan was welcomed by multiple newspapers, dating as far back as 1937.

"You could sit down with a coffee and get lost in reading these," he said after bring the papers into The Morning Bulletin.

"Some of them have all the build up to the Second World War.

"Once you start reading, you just can't stop."

The Range residence, which was built in 1911, revealed papers such as The Daily Telegraph, The Evening Standard and The Morning Bulletin.

"You have all the Australian test cricket scores, Don Bradman and Bill Brown, all the legends," he said.

"It's amazing to read as though it's 'normal' news."

 

Rockhampton cricket sensation C. Christ and his left-hand bowl.
Rockhampton cricket sensation C. Christ and his left-hand bowl.

Some of the big stories of the year from The Morning Bulletin included:

An explosion and fire in East Street that swept through four shops.

The Rockhampton council applied for a government loan for a new swimming pool.

Rockhampton cricket sensation C. Christ and his excellent left-hand bowling in an interstate Sheffield Shield match.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
